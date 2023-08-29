In 1911 Walker was one of the smallest towns to receive Carnegie Library. A fire in 1976 caused the original library to be torn down.

Walker resident Lois Orton spearheaded the drive to build a new library on the original site in 1979. Unfortunately, the second building had to be demolished in 2020 due to structural concerns.

  
