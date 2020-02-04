AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, at nearly 5,000 locations nationwide.
A full list of Tax Aide locations and important tax documents can be found at https://secure.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchTaxAideLocations.action
Here are some area locations:
Hackensack — The Hub (First Street, next to the USPO), Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Open Feb. 5-April 15. Call (218) 675-6885.
Longville — Salem Lutheran Church, 1340 CR 5, Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments 8:30-11, Walk-ins 11-1. Open Feb. 6-April 9. Call 675-6537 for appointment.
Remer — Northland Apartments, 207 Cedar St. NE, Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Open Feb. 4-April 15. No appointments needed.
Crosslake — Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Rd., Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Open Feb. 10-April 9. Appointments only. Call (218) 692-4271.
Bemidji — Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW., Mon., Thur., Fri., 9:15-2:30. Open Feb. 6-April 15. Open to walk-ins. Call (218) 751-8836
Brainerd — Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St., Mon. & Wed, 12:15-4:15 p.m. Appointments preferred; walk-ins OK. Call (218) 829-5574, ask for Library Appointment.
Federal Tax assistance is available at all locations. State tax assistance is available at all locations in your state for in-state residents, and may be available to out-of-state residents in select neighboring states. Please contact sites in your neighboring state to confirm availability.
Site hours are subject to change on a weekly basis. Therefore, please check again the day before you plan to go to the site.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.