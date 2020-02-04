AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free, individualized tax preparation for low-to moderate-income taxpayers, especially those 50 and older, at nearly 5,000 locations nationwide.

A full list of Tax Aide locations and important tax documents can be found at https://secure.aarp.org/applications/VMISLocator/searchTaxAideLocations.action

Here are some area locations:

Hackensack — The Hub (First Street, next to the USPO), Wednesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Open Feb. 5-April 15. Call (218) 675-6885.

Longville — Salem Lutheran Church, 1340 CR 5, Thursdays, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Appointments 8:30-11, Walk-ins 11-1. Open Feb. 6-April 9. Call 675-6537 for appointment.

Remer — Northland Apartments, 207 Cedar St. NE, Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Open Feb. 4-April 15. No appointments needed.

Crosslake — Crosslake Community Center, 14126 Daggett Pine Rd., Mondays and Thursdays, 8 a.m.-noon.  Open Feb. 10-April 9. Appointments only. Call (218) 692-4271.

Bemidji — Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW., Mon., Thur., Fri., 9:15-2:30. Open Feb. 6-April 15. Open to walk-ins. Call (218) 751-8836

Brainerd — Brainerd Public Library, 416 S. Fifth St., Mon. & Wed, 12:15-4:15 p.m. Appointments preferred; walk-ins OK. Call (218) 829-5574, ask for Library Appointment.

Federal Tax assistance is available at all locations. State tax assistance is available at all locations in your state for in-state residents, and may be available to out-of-state residents in select neighboring states. Please contact sites in your neighboring state to confirm availability.

Site hours are subject to change on a weekly basis. Therefore, please check again the day before you plan to go to the site.

