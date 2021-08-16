The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an accidental shooting Friday at 3:54 a.m. at a residence in Bena.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, deputies responded and learned that a 3-year-old juvenile female had been shot by accidental gunfire by a 5-year-old juvenile male in the household. The victim was being transported to the Deer River Hospital by family members. They were intercepted by the Deer River Ambulance. Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the juvenile female was pronounced deceased at the Deer River Hospital.

 An autopsy is pending with the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues. Assisting at the scene was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

