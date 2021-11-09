Hackensack area residents and visitors should be happy to know there is now an additional recycling drop-off location to complement the bin location at the Southside Gas Station.
Recycling bins will now also be located at 100 Highway 371, north of Charng Thai Restaurant, on property that was formerly the old Hackensack Bakery. Thanks to the generosity of the Corinna Wynn family, this site has been provided to help the recycling efforts in the City of Hackensack.
These sites will be managed and materials collected by private contractors, Waste Partners for the blue and white container and paper bins, and City Sanitary Services for cardboard bins.
According to John Ringle, Cass County ESD director, “The reason for multiple sites is to make sure we have enough container capacity to handle what is being dropped off. We need these additional locations to have enough capacity to keep containers from overflowing and causing a mess, which could threaten the long-term use of these sites.”
As a reminder, these sites will be under surveillance and misuse is a violation of the law. Violators can be prosecuted.
These recycling sites are dual stream in nature. Separation of fiber (paper and cardboard) from rigids (clean cans, glass and plastic bottles and containers) is a requirement. Remove recyclable material from plastic bags, which are not recyclable. Do not use the containers for garbage and other non-recyclable plastics such as garden hoses, Styrofoam and other foam products, old extension cords, plastic bins, coolers, plastic lawn furniture and the like. Be sure to view the front of the containers for additional information and graphic descriptions.
“Wish cycling” (the act of throwing something into a recycling bin with the mere hope that it is recyclable) and leaving your recyclables bagged in plastic are the two leading causes of contamination, which ultimately costs the program (you as a citizen) more money.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.