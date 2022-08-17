“Let dogs delight to bark and bite, for God hath made them so.” (Isaac Watts, 1674-1748)
Hackensack now has a quarter acre dog park with plenty of space for people’s best friends to run, romp and bark (but no biting!), Linnea Dietrich reported at the Aug. 8 city council meeting.
Gardeners at the adjacent community garden report that several dogs and their owners are already enjoying the area. The area is also securely fenced, thanks to Steve Hoopman, who provided and installed fencing at a substantial savings.
To help more canines and their humans find the dog park, it needs an official address. “Go east to the end of Lake Avenue, past Union Church,” doesn’t work for Google Maps. Dietrich will check with Cass County and/or the U.S. Postal Service about how to get a physical address.
The dog park team is also working on sanitation stations, rules, and signage, both for the dog park and community garden. Dog park cleanup day is Aug. 17 at 9 a.m., and a grand opening with ribbon cutting will be announced soon.
Gary Dietrich announced that the Hackensack Community Summit has been set for Aug. 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Full time and part-time area residents, stakeholders, and anyone who considers Hack their “home away from home” are encouraged to sign up to attend and ”to be a part of the positive change in our community.”
To register before Aug. 26, go to https://tinyurl.com/yy28jmvs
The city’s 2021 comprehensive plan will serve as a guide for discussion. A PDF copy is available at www.cityofhackensackmn.gov. Go to the government tab and draw down to “comprehensive plan.”
The Community Forum is sponsored by the city of Hackensack, Hackensack Lakes Area Community Foundation, Mann Lake Bee and Ag Supply and is facilitated by Region 5 Development Commission.
On a separate topic, Dietrich announced that Hackensack will be represented at the Minnesota State Fair for being one of seven GreenStep communities. The GreenStep display will be in the Eco Experience building. Dietrich hopes to be one of the volunteers at the booth.
Maintenance supervisor Rob Triplett is working on the crosswalk project at Highway 371 and Lake Ave that includes signage, a safe crosswalk and other elements. The council agreed to proceed with the project for safety’s sake, even though much of it will be re-done when the Minnesota Department of Transportation rebuilds the highway in 2024.
Triplett will also rebuild a ramp entrance to the off-sale Liquor Store to make it ADA-compliant.
Mayor Bill Kennedy noted that a total of four linden trees on First Street have and will have to be replaced. Three fell victim to the severe winter and the fourth, to possible vandalism.
Maintenance worker Casey Stanley will look into why the park sprinkler system isn’t working and will try to get it operating again.
The council heard from Jim Curran and Chris Sonmor of Moore Engineering about the “371 Task Order,” for design through construction of Highway 371 in 2024. The Task Order will spell out what Moore Engineering’s responsibilities will be related to designs, bidding, construction services, surveys and more. The goal is to have 90 percent of the project elements in place so that Rural Development can identify grant money for the city’s participation.
While bidding on the project won’t be until fall 2023, Moore Engineering would like the task order approved soon so that preliminary design work and the topographic survey can begin. The council will add this to its Aug. 22 Planning Session and schedule a special council meeting that evening to approve the finalized task order.
In other matters the council
Approved a one year moratorium prohibiting sales, testing and manufacturing of THC products.
Approved a resolution for appointment of election judges and their wages.
Approved an easement for Crow Wing Power to replace an existing underground power line.
Approved a payroll direct deposit agreement with First National Bank and E-Corp.
Authorized the city clerk-treasurer to pay beer and liquor invoices weekly by ACH (an electronic network for financial transactions),
Approved purchase of UBmax utility billing software for processing an online payments of utility bills via credit card.
Authorized a city credit card for maintenance supervisor Rob Triplett and cancelled the city credit card for retired supervisor Dana Stanko.
Moved to hold a special election during the Nov. 8 primary election to fill the remaining months of a council vacancy, due to a resignation. A second council seat for a full four-year term will also be on the ballot. Anyone interested in either seat should file by Aug. 16.
Accepted a $300 donation from the Hackensack Lions to be used toward the Shriners Parade exhibition at the Sweetheart Days Parade.
Approved a housing project letter of agreement.
