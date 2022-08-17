“Let dogs delight to bark and bite, for God hath made them so.” (Isaac Watts, 1674-1748)

Hackensack now has a quarter acre dog park with plenty of space for people’s best friends to run, romp and bark (but no biting!), Linnea Dietrich reported at the Aug. 8 city council meeting.

