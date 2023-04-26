American Legion National Commander Vincent “Jim” Troiola (right) made a stop at the Hackensack Legion Post April 19 to meet with post and auxiliary members, including those from Park Rapids and Walker.
Photo by Dean Morrill

American Legion National Commander Vincent “Jim” Troiola made a stop at the Hackensack American Legion Post 202 last week to meet with area Post and Auxiliary members, eat lunch and address the biggest concerns facing veterans today.

It was one of six posts Troiola stopped at in northern Minnesota during a four-day tour where he spoke on issues of importance to veterans. He also visited posts in Aitkin, Duluth, Ironton, Long Prairie, Underwood, and visited both Camp Ripley and the Silver Bay Veterans Home.

