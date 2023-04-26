American Legion National Commander Vincent “Jim” Troiola made a stop at the Hackensack American Legion Post 202 last week to meet with area Post and Auxiliary members, eat lunch and address the biggest concerns facing veterans today.
It was one of six posts Troiola stopped at in northern Minnesota during a four-day tour where he spoke on issues of importance to veterans. He also visited posts in Aitkin, Duluth, Ironton, Long Prairie, Underwood, and visited both Camp Ripley and the Silver Bay Veterans Home.
In an interview with Troiola, he said since he was elected back on Sept. 1, the Legion has continued its efforts to stop veteran suicides.
“We have an initiative called Be The One, and that basically means ‘be the one’ to save a life. The way that works is we’re taking all our Legion Post. We 12,200, and we’re making them into resource centers for veterans as risk. What we’re doing is training the people who need the training to open a conversation with a veteran and try to remove the stigma of them stepping forward,” Troiola stated. “If we can get to at least that guy, we can at least get them on the way to help. It’s very hard because a lot of them won’t step forward because of fear or repercussions. Once we can break that stigma we can open up a conversation and develop a trust and relationship. It really peer-to-peer program, veteran-to-veteran , because we all understand. We’ve been there. We’ve all been there. Some people have seen more trauma than others, but that’s what it’s all about.”
Troiola said the American Legion is working with communities, because they have the resources to get that veteran help right away. “The VA has some staffing issues right now and we don’t want to have a veteran wait six, seven or eight weeks for an appointment for a mental health therapist.”
On the national scene, the American Legion has created suicide awareness by sport sponsorship of an Indy race car. The sponsorship started two years ago and the Legion just renewed it for another three years, with Troiola stating it’s already saved a life.
“What we’re also doing is going around to Legion Posts in small communities to recognize what they do. For them having a national commander walk through their front door — if you ask them, they’ll probably say no one has been here before,” Troiola noted. “All through the country we’re going through that. We want to recognize them and acknowledge what they do. A lot of time they don’t get the recognition they deserve.”
Of the 12,200 Legion Posts around the world, Minnesota has more than 500, which is a substantial amount compared to a lot of states.
The second initiative the American Legion is advocating is quality of life for military families, which has become a nationwide issue that hasn’t yet been reported on by the media but Troiola believes it will be soon.
“As we go around to different bases around the United States, we’re finding that there is lack of housing; some base housing is not habitable,” the commander said. “But the biggest issue we’re facing is [that for] people who are eligible to live off base, there is not enough housing for them. We’re also finding out that landlords, who know what the base housing allowance is, are jacking up the rent.”
Troiola also spoke on the VA hospital system, which he considers the best health care system in the world but that is currently going through a staffing issue that started when COVID hit.
Troiola was elected national commander of the nation’s largest veterans organization during the 103rd national convention in Milwaukee. As a native New Yorker, he served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves from 1969-74, and was assigned on the USS Nitro, an auxiliary ammunition ship with the Sixth Fleet. He was honorably discharged as a boatswain’s mate third class.
Over the next 40-plus years Troiola worked in the automotive service industry, served in many offices and chaired commissions at every level of the American Legion.
