... Of your fishing tackle boxes, that is. Why? Because lead is toxic and lead fishing tackle kills loons and other wildlife.
To encourage anglers to switch to lead-free tackle, MPCA has made non-toxic tackle sample packets available to local organizations for distribution to the public in exchange for some of the toxic lead tackle from your tackle box.
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America (IKES) will be hosting three tackle exchange events in Hackensack this summer:
• June 24, 5-7 p.m. at the Lakeside Concert
• July 19, noon-3 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing
• Aug. 9, noon-3 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing
During these exchanges, for every 4 ounces of lead you turn in from your tackle box, you will receive a free lead-free sample packet (limit 10 packets per person per day while supply lasts; other limits apply).
There is a special incentive for your participation in any of these three exchanges. Everyone who turns in at least 4 ounces of lead tackle will receive a coupon for a free beverage (1 pint or less, alcoholic or non-alcoholic) from Rendezvous Brewing and the Cass County IKES (limit one coupon per person per day while supplies last; other limits apply.) Come early!
Some time ago the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) learned of a serious problem affecting wildlife in our state, especially our beloved state bird, the common loon. Examination of prematurely dead loons revealed that 15 to 50 percent of them had ingested lead fishing tackle (mainly split shots, other small sinkers and jig heads) and succumbed to lead poisoning. While many of the dead loons had consumed several lead tackle items, one small split-shot sinker is enough to kill a loon.
Examinations of other deceased waterfowl (swans, ducks, and geese) found lead poisoning in many cases. Furthermore, scavengers higher up the food chain (eagles, coyotes, foxes) were also suffering after eating lead-contaminated waterfowl.
How do the waterfowl, especially loons, become contaminated in the first place? Research shows that they are most likely to take in lead tackle when swallowing fish that have ingested it or searching a lake or river bottom for the grit their digestive systems require.
We can help reduce these easily-preventable deaths by switching to tackle made from materials such as tin, tungsten, steel, ceramic, stone or glass. While these may be ingested by wildlife too, they are not usually deadly. And they work just as well at catching fish.
While some lead-free tackle is a bit more expensive, prices have been coming down and are likely to decline more as demand increases. Even with somewhat higher prices, the cost of lead-free sinkers and jigs pales in comparison to what we spend on other equipment we use to chase fish. Many local tackle shops, including Full Stringer and The One Stop in Longville, Swanson’s in Hackensack, Reeds in Walker and The Corner Store in Backus, now carry at least some lead-free tackle. Ask for it when you visit these stores or shop on-line.
Co-sponsors of these events are the MPCA, the MN Division and the Cass County Chapter of the IKES and Rendezvous Brewing. For more information about the Get the Lead Out campaign, go to www.pca.mn.us/living-green/lead-free-fishing-tackle-get-lead-out
For more information about the local tackle exchange events, call me at (218) 682-2941. The MPCA asks everyone to remember that lead is a toxic substance. People, especially children, should wash their hands after handling lead tackle. And please do not dispose of lead tackle in the trash. Instead, take it to your nearest hazardous waste disposal or metal recycling site. Loons, swans and other wildlife — in fact, the whole ecosystem — will thank you!
