As a life-long resident of Walker and proud member of this community, Annie McMurrin is seek your vote in the upcoming Walker Mayoral election.
“My qualifications and experience serving the community include eight years as a city council member, during which time I sat on the Planning and Zoning, Park, Library and Airport Boards. I also was a member of the Joint Government Board with the surrounding townships,” she said in a news release.
For the last two years when McMurrin has been the mayor of Walker, she has sat on the Region 5 Board representing cities, the Joint Government Board, and served on the Strategic Planning Committee with the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School District. She also helped in securing land for the new library that the city will be breaking ground on next spring.
McMurrin is currently employed locally at both Stille Havn Hus and the WHA School.
“I want to acknowledge that leadership can be difficult at times, and that the way I have voted on some issues has not always been popular with everyone; however, when I vote I do so with careful consideration to ensure it is always in the best interest of the tax-paying residents of the City of Walker,” she noted.
“It would be an honor to continue to serve our community and to be your mayor for another two years, and I would appreciate your vote Nov. 8.”
