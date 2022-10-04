Annie McMurrin
Photo submitted

As a life-long resident of Walker and proud member of this community, Annie McMurrin is seek your vote in the upcoming Walker Mayoral election.

“My qualifications and experience serving the community include eight years as a city council member, during which time I sat on the Planning and Zoning, Park, Library and Airport Boards. I also was a member of the Joint Government Board with the surrounding townships,” she said in a news release.

