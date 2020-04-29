If you chose April 29 as the ice-out date for Leech Lake, you were correct.
Last night there was a large piece of floating ice on Walker Bay, behind Lucky Moose Restaurant, that was documented by Jerry Eklund with a drone photograph.
At 7 a.m. April 29 the ice sheet was the size of a football field and by 11:30 a.m. it was completely.
Tune in next week to see who wins the Kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock, and the rest of the prizes.
