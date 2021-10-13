The original Akeley School, having weathered more than a century and once considered for demolition, is being transformed to become a safe haven for women who are experiencing domestic violence.
Sunday, the Akeley Regional Community Center’s gym, in partnership with Zappy’s Café, will be the site of a fundraising Oktober Fest from noon to 4 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the ARCC Emergency Shelter, recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness month.
Homemade German food — brats, sauerkraut, German and traditional potato salads, breads and red cabbage, along with root beer — will be served from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids’ games, a cake walk, pretzels and a bake sale are also on the agenda. Door prizes will be awarded on the half-hour, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Renovations to the school, which began welcoming students in 1908, with additions by the WPA (Works Progress Administration) in 1938, have been ongoing for nearly a year. Volunteers, primarily from Hope Lutheran in Walker, have stepped forward to lend expertise and energy to the project. The ARCC, located on the east side of the former school, has donated over $130,000 toward the shelter.
The shelter will work in conjunction with the Family Safety Networks in Cass, Hubbard and Clearwater counties to assist women and children experiencing domestic violence.
The facility, licensed for 22 beds — including infants and children — will open in phases, director Allison Forte explained. Local monetary support is currently the key. Initially, the shelter will field calls for support for those experiencing intimate partner violence. This will move to 50 percent occupancy, followed by full use.
The timeline is based on funding, Forte explained of being “fiscally responsible, to ensure the shelter is sustainable over time. We don’t want to shut down three months after opening.
“We need (local) monetary support until we are able to get federal and state grants,” she explained. These will be sought once the shelter is fully operational.
The shelter has two large dormitory bedrooms, four bathrooms, a lobby and kitchen area.
The nearest shelters are in Bemidji and Brainerd, Forte said, which are “typically full.” There will not be waiting list for clients. “It’s on a first-come, first-served basis.”
The staff will work as advocates to assist women in determining goals. Training will be ongoing for those hired, most of whom will not have had first-hand experience with domestic violence, she said. Staff will be encouraged to be supportive, not to judge or blame the victims — “no matter how many times they go back,” to their abusive partner.
“We will let them know they have choices,” Forte explained of victims of domestic violence “and help them to define the goals” to move forward. “Safety is a basic human right,” she said.
“One of their first goals may be a decent night’s sleep, to collect their thoughts,” she said.
Advocates working with those experiencing domestic abuse have a high burnout rate, Forte acknowledged. The empathy causes fatigue, especially for those with past trauma.
Domestic violence affects those in all walks of life, she pointed out, regardless of social standing or income.
Relationship violence is a pattern of manipulative behavior used to gain control over an intimate partner, occurring on average to one in three women in Minnesota and across the nation, according to a proclamation from Minnesota Secretary of State’s office.
During the COVID 19 pandemic, survivors were increasingly isolated and stressed, putting them at greater risk of domestic violence, the Domestic Violence Awareness Month proclamation states.
“We don’t judge; we don’t blame. Most people,” she pointed out, “don’t want to end the relationship. They just want the abuse to stop.” Statistics show women, on average, attempt to leave an abusive relationship eight times before they end it.
“We offer them a place to process what’s happened and figure out goals, what will make them happy.” Typically, housing is first priority.
The facility will be secure, former police officer and shelter committee member Bob Fuller said. “Safety of the residents is our first concern.”
Once the shelter is up and running, individually packaged, microwaveable meals from churches and civic organizations will be “greatly appreciated.”
An open house will be held by invitation at a later date for volunteers and donors.
Members and friends of Hope Lutheran Church in Walker have been a key component in the project’s evolution, logging nearly 5,000 volunteer hours at the site since February.
“It’s a dedicated group,” coordinator Pat Roush said of the cadre of volunteers arriving for “the mission trip 10 miles away” nearly every Tuesday morning. Ranging in age from 60 plus to 90 plus, they began with demolition work and carrying out a truckload of rags for recycling. Cast iron radiators were removed. The squad has assembled bunk beds, installed flooring and painted. Many of the supplies were donated by members of the motley crew.
“There are no funds, but they show up,” Roush said of primer, rollers, screws and more being donated.
“This is our longest ongoing mission in recent years,” Roush said. “And I have no doubt Hope will continue to support this.”
Several area businesses have donated labor, materials and funds during the process.
Handmade quilts have arrived in number from seamstresses in Park Rapids, Akeley, Walker, Longville, Hackensack and beyond. Some will adorn the walls but most will be sent home with clients. Thrivent has provided grant funds to purchase pillows and other necessities.
“We hope everyone leaves here feeling supported. Not judged,” said Forte, who has worked as an advocate and in administration for those experiencing domestic violence.
“I hope to work myself out of a job — by ending domestic violence,” she said.
Donations may be sent to the ARCC Emergency Shelter, PO Box 218, Akeley, MN 56433. Visit arcc-emergencyshelter.com or call (218) 652-2600 for more information.
