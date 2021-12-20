The Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) Emergency Shelter needs your support

The ARCC Shelter is actively building awareness in the Akeley community and beyond to bring an end to domestic violence while safely housng victims in need.

Domestic violence affects one in four Minnesota women. In 2020 in Minnesota, nearly 70,000 victims received services from domestic violence agencies.

More than one in three women (35.6 percent) in the U.S. report having experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetimes.

Donate today! Contributions can be mailed to ARCC Emergency Shelter, PO Box 183, Akeley, MN 54433. Or go online at www.arcc-emergencyshelter.com/donate. Or call Bob Fuller at 303-994-5444.

Help end the fight against domestic violence!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments