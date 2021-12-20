ARCC Emergency Shelter seeks donations to fight domestic violence staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Dec 20, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Akeley Regional Community Center (ARCC) Emergency Shelter needs your supportThe ARCC Shelter is actively building awareness in the Akeley community and beyond to bring an end to domestic violence while safely housng victims in need.Domestic violence affects one in four Minnesota women. In 2020 in Minnesota, nearly 70,000 victims received services from domestic violence agencies.More than one in three women (35.6 percent) in the U.S. report having experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetimes.Donate today! Contributions can be mailed to ARCC Emergency Shelter, PO Box 183, Akeley, MN 54433. Or go online at www.arcc-emergencyshelter.com/donate. Or call Bob Fuller at 303-994-5444.Help end the fight against domestic violence! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Arcc Emergency Shelter Donations Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Akeley Regional Community Center Domestic Violence Criminal Law Crime Contribution Victim Minnesota Fight Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Minnesota income tax brackets, standard deduction and dependent exemption amounts for 2022 Carl Larson Cass County Sheriff’s Report Erling Thomas Jacobson Lady Wolves win 3 games last week; beat Nevis, Park Rapids at home Latest e-Edition Dec. 15, 2021 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
