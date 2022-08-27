The 15th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl returns Labor Day weekend.

Five locations along scenic Highway 84 between Pine River and Longville will feature over 90 artists showing and selling their works of art. Show hours are Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

