On May 6, the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club Safety Instructors and club-member helpers, in partnership with the Cass County Sheriff’s deputies and a local DNR Conservation Officer, held a successful ATV Safety Class at the Walker Area Community Center, certifying 23 youth riders, ages 10 to 15, to be able to legally ride on public ATV trails in Minnesota.

Riders ages 10 to 15 who need ATV safety certification, check out the DNR website for two safety classes being held on June 10th in Walker, sponsored by the Woodtick Wheelers ATV Club (see details below), and for the full list of additional ATV Safety Classes scheduled across the state.

