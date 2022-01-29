When it comes to raising money for cancer, Audrey’s Purple Dream Fishing Tournament and Polar Plunge has been successful for more than a decade.
The annual event, which is scheduled for Feb. 12 on 11th Crow Wing Lake in Akeley, has raised thousands of dollars over the years.
Audrey’s Purple Dream is dedicated to the memory of Audrey Faye Pidde, a life-long resident of Akeley. After a heroic battle against cancer Audrey passed away on March 24, 2005. One of Audrey’s last wishes was to go to Alaska. Audrey had many friends and many family members who helped make the original Purple Dream happen in February of 2005. The event raised almost $10,000 to send Audrey to Alaska.
Unfortunately the cancer didn’t give Audrey enough time to realize her dream, but the money raised did make a huge impact on the last few weeks of Audrey’s life. It enabled her to pay medical bills and other expenses, giving her some peace of mind, and most of all it let her know how much people care. Now the annual Purple Dream will raise funds to help other local cancer victims and their families.
Schedule of events
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Silent auction, Red River Event Center
10 a.m. to noon: fishing tournament registration, $15 entry fee
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Raffle tickets and merchandis for sale on ice and at Red River Even Center
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Food on ice provided by Zappy’s
Noon to 2:30 p.m.: Fishing tournament
1:30 p.m.: Purple Plunge registration begins
3 p.m.: Purple Plunge on ice
4 p.m.: Hot food served, Red River Event Center
4:30 p.m.: Fishing tournament prizes and awards, Red River Event Center.
6 p.m.: Button raffle drawing begins, Red River Event Center
8 p.m. to midnight: Live music by Nate’s Fish, Red River Event Center
Prizes for the fishing tournament are determined by the largest weight and time registered. In the event of a tie, the first fish registered takes priority in placing. Any size may be eligible for prizes. The 16th largest fish takes the cash prize.
