Long lines at the Cass County Courthouse that stretched along the sidewalk on Fourth Street after 7 p.m. meant it was going to be a long night of tallying votes.
In the hotly contested Ninth District Judicial seats and with 757 of 763 precincts reporting, Judge Charles Halverson has 79,740 votes to Ben Lindstrom with 59,201 votes.
Judge Jana Austad has 83,164 votes for James Hughes 53,880 votes.
School Boards results
Of the three area school districts holding elections, Northland School had the most candidates on the ballot with eight vying for four seats.
Mark Ruyak was the top vote getter with 229, Terry Gross and Terri Nystrom both received 169 votes and Linda Knox 167. Falling short were Seth Robison with 161 votes, Jeremiah Fenning 154, Kevin Olson 95 and James Dahl 83.
Five seats were on the ballot at Laporte School.
Re-elected were Joe Jorland with 424 votes, Jessica Howg 415, Holly Wright 323 and John Seegmiller 267, while George Taylor Jr. won the last seat with 285 votes.
At Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, the four candidates up for re-election were Linda Arts, Blake Nordin, Lori Stein and Vicki White.
Nordin received 1,642 votes, White 1,561, Arts 1,552 and Stein 1,548 with another 65 write-in votes.
Laporte Levy vote
When Laporte School District taxpayers cast their vote back in 2019 on a proposed operating referendum, it was soundly defeated.
This time the school board elected to have capital project levy question on the ballot that would allow the district to generate additional revenue to help the district.
Of the 531 votes cast, 294 people voted against the capitol levy with 237 voting in favor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.