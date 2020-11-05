Long lines at the Cass County Courthouse that stretched along the sidewalk on Fourth Street after 7 p.m. meant it was going to be a long night of tallying votes.
In the hotly contested Ninth District Judicial seats and with all 763 precincts reporting, Judge Charles Halverson had 85,814 votes to Ben Lindstrom’s 64,536 votes.
Judge Jana Austad received 89,975 votes over James Hughes with 58,244 votes.
School Boards results
Of the three area school districts holding elections, Northland School had the most candidates on the ballot with eight vying for four seats.
Mark Ruyak was the top vote getter with 1,331; Seth Robison, 1,111; Linda Knox, 1,057 and Terri Nystrom, 1,034.
Falling short were Terry Gross with 927, Jeremiah Fenning, 877, Kevin Olson, 612, and James Dahl, 525.
Five seats were on the ballot at Laporte School.
Re-elected were Joe Jorland with 800 votes, Jessica Howg 766, Holly Wright 610, George Taylor Jr. 536, and John Seegmiller, 523.
At Walker-Hackensack-Akeley School, the four candidates up for re-election were Linda Arts, Blake Nordin, Lori Stein and Vicki White.
Nordin received 2,752 votes, White 2582, Arts 2564, and Stein 2591 with another 108 write-in votes.
Laporte Levy vote
When Laporte School District taxpayers cast their vote back in 2019 on a proposed operating referendum, it was soundly defeated.
This time the school board elected to have capital project levy question on the ballot that would allow the district to generate additional revenue to help the district.
Of the 989 votes cast, 533 people voted against the capitol levy with 456 voting in favor.
Please note that final vote totals for all precincts were not posted until Nov. 4 at 7:45 p.m. and thus are different from earlier versions of this article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.