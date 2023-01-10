Jan. 12-15
Snow sculpting, weather permitting. Open to any person or organization but must be built within city limits. Call the Chamber at 675-6135 with sculpture location.
Jan. 12-15
Snow sculpting, weather permitting. Open to any person or organization but must be built within city limits. Call the Chamber at 675-6135 with sculpture location.
Thursday
10 a.m., Medallion Hunt Clue 1. Clues will be available at the Chamber Office, Mark’s Market, Southside and Swanson’s
6 p.m., Meat Raffle, Hackensack Legion
Friday
10 a.m., Medallion Hunt Clue 2
1 p.m., Jump In The Lake Beer Release at Rendezvous Brewing
6 p.m., Trivia at Rendezvous Brewing
7 p.m., Extreme Bingo with DJ to follow Birchwood Char House and Bar.
Saturday
10 a.m., Medallion Hunt Clue 3 (final) Medallion Hunt Winners get $100 in Lucie Loot, which can be spent just like cash at any local business.
10:30 a.m., Frostbite Ur Fanny 2.5K Fun Run/Walk, registration at Hackensack Visitors’ Center. $20 registration fee; $10 for age 12 and younger
10:45 a.m., Fun Run/Walk briefing and race start. Start and finish at Lucette statue.
11 a.m., Sidewalk Corn Hole Tournament, Rendezvous Brewing
Noon: Chili Cook-off and Chili Feed at the American Legion
Noon-3 p.m., Family ice fishing contest on Birch Lake. Register at fishing site (out from public landing), $10 per person
Noon-3 p.m., Walley Birchwinkel’s second annual snow golff contest. Sponsored by Birch Lake Assoc. and Rendezvous Brewing, 3 balls for $5.
Noon-3 p.m., Chamber Silent Auction fundraiser at the American Legion.
Noon, Auxiliary Bake Sale at the American Legion.
1-2 p.m., IT’S BACK! Take a Penguin Plunge into Beautiful Birch Lake. Register at Rendezvous Brewing or online at www.penguin-plunge.com, $30 per jumper, donations encouraged.
2 p.m., Free winter carnival, kids’ games, outdoors by the American Legion: snow dig, Paul Jr. Frozen Pancake Toss; and more.
3 p.m., Awards Ceremony at Rendezvous Brewing — Penguin Plunge Prizes, Corn Hole Tournament and Golf Contest Winners announced.
4-6 p.m., Fish Fry sponsored by Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue at Fire Hall
5:30 p.m., Community bonfire, City Park
6 p.m., Fireworks shot over on Birch Lake
6:30 p.m., Trivia Night at UCC Church
7 p.m., Electronic Horse Racing at the Legion followed by Karaoke.
Sunday
8:30-11:30 a.m., Hackensack Legion Auxiliary Breakfast at Legion Club
12:30 p.m., “Back to Hack-It’s a Wrap,” with Bloody Mary Bar, Birchwood Char House and Bar. Raffle drawing, Snow sculpture winners announced
Note: Outdoor activities subject to snow and ice conditions. The Chamber is striving to provide a safe and enjoyable event; please practice social distancing. If any changes are made they will be posted on Facebook at Hackensack Visitor Center and the website at www.hackensackchamber.com
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.