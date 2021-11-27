The annual Back to Hack event will be held Jan. 14-16 and will include many family-fun events.
Activites include snow sculpting, a medallion hunt, extreme bingo, Frost Bite Your Fanny Fun Run, the family ice fishing contest, silent auction, fish fry, community bonfire, fireworks, horse racing and more. Watch our Facebook page at Hackensack Visitors Center and our website at www.hackensackchamber.com for event updates.
The Hackensack Chamber is seeking donations for the fabulous fireworks display that will be shot off Jan. 15 over Birch Lake. The Back to Hack committee would like to express its sincere appreciation for any donations to help us with this family winter tradition.
Donations can be mailed to the Hackensack Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 373, Hackensack MN 56452 or dropped off at the Chamber office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.