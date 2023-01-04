If you are someone that likes snow, ice and freezing temperatures check out Hackensack Jan. 12-15 for the annual Back to Hack festival.

The festival started many years ago when a group of people tried to figure out something fun to celebrate the winter and get out of the house. To balance out Sweetheart Days in the summer, they came up with the idea of bringing your sweetheart “Back to Hack” in the winter.

