If you are someone that likes snow, ice and freezing temperatures check out Hackensack Jan. 12-15 for the annual Back to Hack festival.
The festival started many years ago when a group of people tried to figure out something fun to celebrate the winter and get out of the house. To balance out Sweetheart Days in the summer, they came up with the idea of bringing your sweetheart “Back to Hack” in the winter.
In 2022 the Back to Hack snow sculpting contest produced some interesting masterpieces: St. Paul Lutheran Church’s rare albino porcupine, complete with wicked-looking quills; a kennel full of “Snow Dogs” at UCC Church; and a penguin parent carefully tending an egg at Mark’s Market. But the winner, created by Hackensack Do It Best Hardware, was three Minions (probably Bob, Stuart and Kevin), fishing through holes in the ice with a sign declaring, “I’m with stupid!” — and arrows pointing at each other.
The annual Medallion hunt has clues posted Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 10 a.m. at businesses around town and at the Chamber Office with the lucky finder of the medallion receiving $100 in Lucie Loot.
The “Frost Bite Ur Fanny Fun Run” Saturday at 10:30 a.m. is for those who want to hit the trail for a brisk run, walk or jog, and ends at the statue of Lucette.
From noon until 3 p.m. is the Family Ice Fishing contest on Birch Lake with over $1,000 in prizes awarded for the biggest and most fish caught.
After missing a year in 2022, the Penguin Plunge into Birch Lake is back from 1 to 2 p.m Saturday. You can register online at www.penguin-plunge.com or the day of the jump at Rendezvous Brewing. Minimum $30 per jumper. Prizes are awarded for:
• Largest total amount $$ raised,
• Best costumes (team & individual)
• Oldest and youngest jumpers
Proceeds benefit area community projects, so get your teams together and take the challenge!
The first ever Walley Birchwinkel Ice Golf Challenge was a great success in 2022. Everyone enjoyed a sunny afternoon and competed in a “closest to the flag” contest. Walley Birchwinkel was there to provide high fives and photo ops. Participants received a $1 off beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, and there were prizes from the Birch Lake Association for especially good shots.
Many thanks to Rendezvous and the Birch Lake Association for their sponsorship, and the volunteers who helped make this a great event.
The Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department fish fry is Saturday evening at the Fire Hall. Many other events go on during the weekend giving everyone something fun to do. Even if there is a chilly wind blowing Saturday evening there will be a lot of people warming up by the bonfire and if you can manage to beat the cold, stay for the fabulous fireworks display over Birch Lake.
The event concludes at the “Back to Hack It’s A Wrap” party when the snow sculpting winner is announced and the raffle drawing takes place. Raffle tickets are sold throughout town and are only $2.00 each for a chance to win $1,000.00 cash and other great prizes.
As always, all activities are weather permitting. Visit the Chamber website at www.hackensackchamber.com, look for updates on Facebook at Hackensack Visitors Center or call (218) 675-6135 or (800) 279-6932 for the latest details.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.