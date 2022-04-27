The Backus Community Garden, location on west side of Hwy. 371 next to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, is easy to find.
It’s also a reminder of the generosity that made the garden possible in the first place.
In the summer of 2019, Whitehead was looking for a garden site in the Backus area and contacted Emmanuel Lutheran Church (LCMS) for help. Church leaders decided to donate land between the church and Country Garden Center to the north.
“Emmanuel was in favor of providing garden space where community members would have an opportunity to participate in a healthy, active lifestyle,” said Becky Schmid and Rae Borst, church members who serve as garden coordinators.
The community garden is about 40 by 120 feet, with 25 plots: two wheelchair accessible beds, seven raised round or square beds and 16 square or rectangular in-ground beds.
Circle beds were donated by Hunt Technologies. Schrupp Excavating brought in black dirt, along with wood shavings from Christensen Forest Products.
Gardening tools are available for all to use and are kept in a garden shed. The entire garden is fenced with a locked gate.
Rental rates range from $7 to $50 for various size plots. A work program is offered to offset rental costs. Gardeners are asked to agree to certain rules and regulations, such as use of only natural or organic fertilizers and no herbicides or pesticides. Children are welcome but must be supervised; and animals are not allowed at any time.
The Backus garden opened in May 2020. In 2021, 18 people participated.
“Our gardeners are a mix of first-timers and experienced,” Becky noted. “They range in age from 10 to 93 years old. They come for the usual reasons: lack of sun, lack of space, etc.”
Last season was a success. “We had all our beds rented or donated and got fairly good yields, although the summer heat with very little rain posed a challenge.”
Another challenge was a weed issue around the garden’s perimeter. This year’s plans include adding rocks around the garden to control weeds; adding additional water faucets; and, eventually, expanding the garden.
Gardeners keep their own produce, share it or donate it, as they choose. One garden bed is designated as a community bed, currently used to grow herbs.
“Most people raised the usual vegetables, pretty much everything except corn, plus some pollinating flowers,” Rae listed.
This spring, flyers and business cards will be available at the garden gate for prospective gardeners.
For more information, contact either Becky at (218) 252-2147; Rae at (218) 839-9253; or email to backuscommunitygarden@gmail.com.
Next week: Longville and Remer Community Gardens
