The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office have released new details as part of their ongoing investigation of the 2001 murder of Rachel Anthony.
Just before 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2001, Rachel Anthony was finishing her shift at Ultimate Liquors in Pine River. The store was scheduled to close at 10 p.m. and she had already started her car.
A police officer discovered Rachel’s car still idling around 1 a.m. The back door to the store was unlocked and Rachel’s purse and coat were still in the store, but Rachel was missing. Her body was found six weeks later near Breezy Point.
Investigators have determined that the last transaction at 9:57 p.m. was a bottle of Mickey’s Malt Liquor and Kool cigarettes. Investigators have not been able to identify who made the purchase. This individual is considered a person of interest in the murder.
Anyone with information that could help identify the person should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677, or the BCA at 651-793-7000 or 877-996-6222. Tips can be anonymous.
The organization Spotlight on Crime continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible..
“If someone has information, even if it’s the smallest detail, please report it as this little detail could make a difference,” Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said. “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and BCA are committed to following up on all leads and hope that one will bring us to the successful outcome of this tragic case.”
“We hope that this new detail may jog someone’s memory and we encourage them to come forward,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. “Rachel’s family deserves answers, and the person who killed her deserves justice.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.