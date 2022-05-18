Raising honey bees doesn’t take a great amount of effort. Bees are great workers, they pollinate anything that comes within their 2-mile radius and they help the environment. But the most important aspect of whether someone wants to become a beekeeper is that we would not have a lot of our food without those bees.
Beekeeping is a growing hobby, and even if you don’t like bees, the likelihood of getting stung is highly remote. Of course a bee suit is a necessity when checking hives and extracting the honey.
There are a number of beekeepers in the Walker, Benedict and Laporte communities who have become seasoned veterans. Bees can be purchased in Clearbrook each spring. Mann Lake Bee and Ag Supply in Hackensack also sells bees and has all the equipment needed to get started.
Learning from his grandfather
Thomas McIver learned from a young age all about honey and why Americans seem to be crazy over this sugary substance that is known as one of nature’s greatest all-natural healers.
The Walker-Hackensack-Akeley teacher has been beekeeping at his home just outside of Walker on Fifth Lake — part of the Lake May and Long Lake chain — for what will be seven years this spring.
“Beekeeping is just an interesting hobby to work with. I started it ultimately as a bit of an hommage (French) to my grandfather, who was a beekeeper in northcentral Wisconsin,” Tom recalled.
At the height of his beekeeping, Albert Stassel had about 500 to 600 hives stationed out in the area where he lived. Albert would drive down to Georgia in his truck and pick up all kinds of packages of bees and bring them back and stash them in his hives.
Hives would be set up in sunflower, buckwheat and clover fields, cranberry bogs, even right out in the middle of pine forests. And each of those types of honey would take on its own personality, color and flavor.
“I would get to go over there once a summer and help in whatever capacity. Ultimately my grandfather raised bees as a way to make income. He had his own extractor. People from all over would save jars and Grandma Leona would wash them. Grandpa would extract the honey and bottle it up and take it to flea markets. It was always interesting to be a part of that,” Tom said.
Unlike his grandfather, Tom has just one hive, placing it in his garden that he has surrounded with electric fence to keep the bears out, which is a problem where he lives. The one time he forgot to plug in the fence a bear trashed the hive. The bees survived, but Tom had to get some new boxes and frames.
Tom, like many others, buys his bees in Clearbrook in early May and has his hive ready that day. He likes to check on it the next day to make sure the bees have settled in and are starting to work on the frames.
About a month later or closer to the end of June, he recommends opening the hive and cutting out any queens cells to prevent the bees from swarming. This normally happens if there are two queens in a hive and one doesn’t kill the other.
Besides the pollination the bees provide for his garden, Tom also enjoys the honey, which he extracts, filters and bottles himself.
“Because my grandparents were beekeepers back in the day, I have eaten honey my entire life. We put honey on our bowls of cereal and not sugar,” he stated.
There’s also the nutritional and heath aspects to eating local honey. If you struggle with allergies, eating local honey can greatly reduce some of those issues.
Tom’s goal is to get 5 gallons of honey at the end of the season, which he harvests the end of July or early August. This gives the bees some time to repair the honeycomb so that when the bees freeze out that fall, next year’s bees don’t have as much work to do on the frames, which he stores in his garage or a shed.
The first year Tom raised bees he got about 3.5 gallons, but the bees were starting from scratch.
“Now, because of the way we operate in our circle of beekeepers, by harvesting the honey in late July or early August, the bees have a lot more time to get the hive back in order for the following year.
One year Tom got nearly 8 gallons, quickly adding that there was at least another gallon or two because he doesn’t ever take all the honey.
“Life can be very fast-paced and hectic. It’s nice to have a garden, to have your bees and be at peace with the world,” Tom stated. “I’ll often go out to my garden in the late afternoon and just hang out in the shade and watch my bees coming and going. Checking out the color of the pollen and figuring out what they’re working on. If its super-yellow late in the season is likely goldenrod, or if its reddish it might be some maple or my neighbor’s crabapple trees.”
Tom said beekeeping is definitely not for everybody. Some people may have an allergic reaction when stung, or just don’t like getting stung.
“Honey bees are really docile. I’ve been stung a number of times through the years, but most of it was because of my own doing,” he recalled. “Stupid stunts I did at my grandfather’s place. Banging into a hive of bees on a super hot sunny day, and getting popped multiple times. My grandfather always said to work those bees in the cool of the day, not when it’s hot. That’s when they are much more aggressive.”
Learning beekeeper at a young age
Sid Marlette also got involved in beekeeping at a young age when she helped her uncle, who lived on the eastern side of Wisconsin.
“He’s one of those beekeepers who takes part of the hive to the county fair. He had gallons of honey around and I always loved honey. I also thought that was something I would like to do.”
Many years later Sid got that opportunity to become her own beekeeper when her best friend, Carol, married Lyle Robinson, who had been beekeeping in the Laporte area for many years.
“I told him I wanted a hive, and so he brought one over in the middle of the night and set it up. He would call me and tell me what to do, but it was always, ‘If it was my hive, this is what I would do,’ ” Sid recalled. “He really did help me get started.”
From there Sid got a few more bee hives from her friend Cindy Schmidtke, who had gotten them from someone else in the community after a beekeeping relative had died.
Last year was Sid’s fifth year of beekeeping and one of her most productive. Of the 11 bee hives she had set up at friends, relatives and her place, she collected about 1,632 pounds of honey.
“It was a great year,” she exclaimed, despite the lack of rain and many hot days. The only downside, was that they honey weighed more because it had less water in it, which meant beekeepers were losing money when they bottled their honey.
With all the honey Sid collected, she gives a lot of it away, but she also sells it. “Natrillia Lake Honey Co.” can now be purchased at Walker Home Center. She has also donated jars to The Door in Laporte so they can sell it and keep the profits to help run the shelter and coffee shop.
In the short time Sid has been beekeeping, she has helped three other women get started in beekeeping, stating she enjoys passing it on.
“The bees are very beneficial to us, but think about the honey and nutrition you get. If it’s from your back yard it’s got everything in it you need,” she said.
Her plan this spring is to help another woman in the Walker area, who last year saw the beekeeping process firsthand. “Lyle was one who told me to pass it along.”
Sid has also opened her home to those who are curious about beekeeping, showing them the extraction process — removing honey from honeycomb so that it is isolated in a pure liquid form. Her electric extractor holds 20 frames, which allows her to process and filter her 11 hives in a short time. That also gives her more time to bottle it all so she can give it away or sell it.
Beekeeping and maple syrup
Corey Lindgren always raised ducks, geese and pigs as a youth. Now that he is a father and owns a 120-acre farm that his grandparents once had, located northeast of Laporte in Hart Lake Township, he raises cows, pigs, goats, chickens and ducks.
His venture into beekeeping came about by happenstance, and something he remembered his father saying when he was a young 4-H student.
“My dad always talked about doing bees, so I decided to give it a try. I bought some hives, but I really didn’t know anything about bees,” Corey recalled, “but I talked to some people who really helped me out.”
The hives Corey bought were from an older man who decided after years of beekeeping it was time for him to give it up. “He agreed that if I bought all his hives, he would share all the information he had. So we sat down and talked for about three hours. I talked with other beekeepers and took bits and pieces from them. I’ll ask for advice from anyone I can.”
In the short time Corey has been a beekeeper, what he’s realized besides how beneficial bees are, is that beekeeping is an opinion-driven hobby. “Everyone has an opinion, I just make it my own. It’s kind of trial by error.”
Some beekeepers will open their hives a lot, while others let the bees be. There are also some who use a queen excluder and others who won’t.
“I like to open the hives every week until the last week of June. I check to see if there are any extra queen cells and to see if there is any new larva,” Corey explained.
When he gets his bees in early May, Corey starts with two brood boxes, and once the bees get established he adds a queen excluder and adds two supers. Some beekeepers use no queen excluder and others put the excluder between the first two boxes.
Anyone who decides to raise bees has to put the work into to make it pay off, Corey said. “You have to be an ambitious person to do this. It’s not for everyone, but it is so rewarding. Bees are very beneficial, and I also like the end product. I also like what the bees do for our garden. We have a big garden.”
Honey production varies each year, but one thing is for sure, 2021 was much better than predicted, considering the drought and hot temperatures throughout most of northern Minnesota.
“I was worried this year wasn’t going to be good, but it was better than most,” Corey said. “The year before I had poor luck with two of four hives not producing anything.”
Corey, who works full time for the Department of Natural Resources at the Badoura Nursery, and his girlfriend Brandie Evermoen filtered about 25 gallons of honey at the end of August and into September. Besides giving the honey away as gifts, Corey has found has found another use.
“If someone helps me out they won’t take money, but they’ll take some honey.”
Another great thing about raw honey is that it never goes bad. And besides its nutritional value, honey is a natural remedy for allergies.
A veteran beekeeper at age 15
Hunter Weeks is a veteran beekeeper at the young age of 15.
The home-schooled Laporte teenager got involved with beekeeping by happenstance. Lyle Robinson, who has been beekeeping for a few decades, was at Weeks Automotive — Hunter’s family business — when they got to talking about bees.
“He thought I would like it, so I said let’s do it. He loaned me some boxes and showed me what I had to do. It’s a lot of fun and I like the adrenal rush,” Hunter explained.
With the help of Lyle, Hunter set up two hives that first year. He has continued to do that the two following years, and it has been extremely successful.
Over the last three years, with help from father Cameron and younger brother Landon, Hunter has collected hundreds of pounds of honey. Besides eating it by the teaspoon or spreading it on toast or bread, Hunter gives the honey away as gifts. He has also built himself a small business by selling bottles of honey at the automotive shop and to The Woodshed, where chef and owner Nick Wood uses it in his sauces. He also sells the honey to other businesses in the Laporte area.
The two hives Hunter sets up each year are on different parts of the Weeks’ property. The one hive — located near the automotive shop along a fence line and field — produced about 90 pounds of honey. It would have been more, but a suspected bear made off with one of the boxes and it was never found.
The other hive is in a field full of wildflowers near the Cotant Airport. That hive produced 140 pounds of honey.
Hunter visits each hive routinely, but he only opens up the hive a couple times each summer to check on the bees and to see how productive they are. This something else he learned from Lyle, along with not using a queen excluder.
Hunter opens the hive and collects the honey each fall, which last year was the second weekend of October. The whole process of uncapping each frame using an uncapping fork and putting each frame in the separator so it could be filtered into a buckets took him about a half a day.
The end results was just over 19 gallons of pure filtered honey.
Besides beekeeping, Hunter has taken up the sport of ice racing with the Garfield Lake Ice Racers.
About the author
When I got into beekeeping more than five years ago, I was more than apprehensive to say the least.
I didn’t really want to be a beekeeper, and I wasn’t doing it for the honey. It was because I have this big garden along the Kabekona River near Benedict with all those beautiful fruits and vegetables growing, but they weren’t producing much product.
Sure, I had no problem growing asparagus, rhubarb, tomatoes, corn and raspberries, but all the other plants like squash and pumpkins came up empty in the fall because there were not enough bees to pollinate them.
Tom McIver steered me toward beekeeping and helped me get started.
That first year I bought a garden hive at Mann Lake. Over the next few years I added more boxes, bought a beekeeper’s suit and some of the tools I needed to extract and filter honey, and asked as many questions I could from expert beekeepers I knew.
Last year I decided it was time to go from one to two hives, and it worked out great. Despite a dry and hot summer, my bees produced about 10 gallons of honey. I would have gotten more, but the bees in one of the hives swarmed and left.
Swarming bees is probably the biggest problem beekeepers have to contend with each year. Each beekeeper has their preferred solution to the problem. Removing queen cells in mid to late June, having an empty hive at the ready and not using a queen excluder are the best solutions to prevent a queen bee from leaving a hive and taking most the other worker bees with her.
