As demand for solar energy continues to grow, the co-location of solar and agriculture — also known as agrivoltaics — offers opportunities for conservation, food production, increasing pollinator habitat, and adding farm revenue streams while producing affordable renewable energy.

A new resource from the Center for Rural Affairs explores the benefits of one such method of agrivoltaics — solar beekeeping.

