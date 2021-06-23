Bittersweet may be the best way to describe the feelings of the thousands who came out for the 15th Jammin’ Country Fest held over three days last weekend at Moondance.
Bitter because this was the final dance for Jammin’ Country, but sweet because for nearly everyone this was the first time they were able to get together for a concert after COVID-19 cancelled nearly every event over the last 15 months.
“It was a great weekend. The bands were great, the weather perfect and my staff work so hard to make it possible. I could not have put this festival on without them,” said Kathy Bieloh, who along with her late husband, Bill, came up with the idea back in 2007 to add Jammin’ Country to a stable that already included the very successful Moondance Jam, which also draws to a close next month after 30 years. “I couldn’t be happier with how everything went. The artists, their managers were all great to work with. They were so happy to be able to perform again. I received so many positive comments from people who just wanted to let me know what the last 15 years has meant to them.”
Jammin’ Country has always been the kick-off to summer in the Leech Lake area, And after a year of COVID, the 15th and final event could come at a better time. Thousands packed the Moondance fairgrounds, with gate receipts expected to be around 9,000 each of the three nights. Of course, there are more than that who actually make the trek to the Leech Lake for the event. Many are content to stay at their campsite — that’s why it’s called the campin’ and jammin’ event of the summer.
Of course the weather could not have been more perfect for an outdoor music concert. Temperatures were ideal, and the only blip of rain came Friday night but lasted only a few minutes. A double rainbow above the main stage was a sign for the music to continue.
“It’s been a great run, and we’re ending on a high note,” said Mark Kirchhoff, head of Production and the main stage crew chief. “The bands have been fantastic, and for a lot of them it’s the first time they’ve been out since COVID hit. We’re getting what they call a lot of world premieres for this year’s tour. It’s great.”
The key to this year’s festival is that the bands and the audience are so excited to be able to do this again. The only positive from COVID is that makes people remember and realize that it’s just great to gather with friends, listen to some great music and enjoy the weather.
“It takes hundreds of people to put this event on, and everyone is so excited to be here. You can just tell going back to Wednesday night when people first started to arrive,” Kirchhoff noted. “Everyone has been in a great mood. The artists are just so happy to go out and perform in front of people again. You can just feel that energy.”
Putting together this music festival takes a lot of planning, and this year was even more challenging because up until less than two months ago there was still some uncertainty whether it would be held.
“We didn’t know where the country was going to be with COVID, the restrictions, are the numbers going in the right direction.
“We started the planning process hoping it’s going to happen, but not confident it was. It wasn’t until the last month and a half ago that it appeared we had a shot at holding this event this year. We had a lot more work to do in a short time,” Kirchhoff stated. “But you could just hear the excitement talking with the tour and production managers, that they were actually going to get back on a bus. ‘We’re actually going to do this.’ ”
The final performers
Some of the biggest country music performers have performed at Moondance over the past 15 years. The inaugural year saw Dirks Bentley and Big and Rich, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan in year two, Jason Aldean and Montgomery Gentry in 2009, the Zac Brown Band and Kelly Pickler for the fourth annual event, Gretchen Wilson and Bentley the next year, Neal McCoy and Brooks and Dunn in 2012, and Thomas Rhett and Jake Owen for Jammin’ Country 7.
Fast forward eight years and the jammers once again packed the fairgrounds to see veteran performers Jo Dee Messina, BlackHawk, The Kentucky Headhunters and McCoy, who have all been performing at venues around the United States for 20-plus years.
The “rookies” included Midland, Lauren Alaina, Tyler Farr and Ned LeDoux, who have taken the country music landscape by storm. Farr already has three No. 1 songs to his credit, Midland a Grammy, No. 1 single and top country album, and Alaina a Top 20 hit. Before COVID hit, LeDoux had been steadily touring for over a year, opening for acts such as Toby Keith and Chris Janson.
Messina was performing for the second time at Moondance, and this year brought her two young sons with because they play hockey and Minnesota is know as the State of Hockey.
For Alaina, performing at Moondance was very emotional for her. It was not only a homecoming of sort for the Georgia native, whose mother lives in Annandale, but it was the first time she has performed in front of an audience for more than a year.
“It’s been 15 months,” she said while fighting back tears.
McCoy, a fan favorite at Moondance, came back for the third time, and as always didn’t disappoint.
Farr and Midland also brought out many jammers as each closed Thursday and Saturday night, respectively.
Kirchhoff, a musician himself and a band member of Mountain Ash, really liked the line-up Bieloh and her team were able to put together, despite the fact that many bands were not ready to hit the road until later this summer.
“It was a bit difficult because only a select few were available. I really like the line-up and each day has really complemented itself. All the bands fit well together,” Kirchhoff said. “Just being able to enjoy everyone’s company, there’s just nothing in my mind better than that. Being outside, watching a band on a big stage and just enjoying everyone around you. What’s better than that.”
Bieloh said this may be the final Jammin’ Country Fest, but Moondance is not going away. “We are still going to have bands performing, Dueling Pianos will be coming back and we’re looking at an outdoor theater movie night. The possibilities are unending. People just need to check out the website.”
The final music event this year at Moondance is Jam 30, which will include performances by Cheap Trick, Halestorm, Todd Rundgren, Don Felder, GrandFunk Railroad, Night Ranger, Foghat, The Guess Who, Firehouse, LIT and a roster of regional bands.
