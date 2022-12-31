For so many people, the holidays mean a break from routine — and while many look forward to this time of year, it can also be stressful, especially for people living with dementia or a developmental disability, such as Down syndrome or autism. Those moments of anxiety or commotion can result in them wandering away from safety.

Forty-nine percent of kids with autism have wandered from safe supervision, and 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once. In Minnesota, we have seen these stories come to tragic ends.

