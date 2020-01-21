Boyd McLarty, 76, of Walker, Minn., passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center in Bemidji, Minn., after a long illness.
There will be a celebration of life Jan. 26 at the WHA High School in the old gym. Visitation is at 1 p.m. and a memorial at 2, followed by refreshments in the school commons.
Boyd was born in Smithers, BC, Canada, to Charles and Bethella (Outhwaite) McLarty on June 12, 1943. He was the oldest of Beth and Charlie’s three children — Boyd, Bob and Marlene.
He grew up in Regina, SK, and attended Whetmore Elementary and Central High School where he excelled at several sports including baseball, curling, hockey and football. Growing up, Boyd spent a lot of time in Carberry, MB with his grandparents and at the family cabin on Pasqua Lake that he helped his family build. In addition to sports, he was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.
After graduating from Central High school in June of 1961, Boyd left Canada to attend Bemidji State College to play football for the Beavers on a scholarship. He later decided to become a teacher and majored in history, social studies and geography.
There he met his wife Ann Netland. They were wed in Bagley on Sept. 6, 1964.
Boyd and Ann stayed in Bemidji until Boyd completed his education degree in 1965. He student taught at Virginia High School and took his first job in Mossbank, SK. The first year Boyd mainly taught history, but also had opportunities to teach several other subjects such as French, composition, literature and typing (although he was not much of a typist!). He eventually became the assistant principal in addition to his teaching duties. Their daughter Lisa was born in the seven-bed hospital in Mossbank.
Boyd and Ann relocated to Fairfax, Minn., in 1969 where Boyd was the assistant principal, taught history and coached football. While in Fairfax, Boyd and Ann welcomed a daughter, Kari and son, Todd. Boyd and Ann both enjoyed spending time with their family camping and playing sports. Boyd could often be found out in the yard with the neighborhood kids, playing basketball in the gym or at the local skating rink where he impressed the kids with his slap shots. During the summers Boyd also worked for Fireman’s Fund as an insurance adjuster and was museum curator at Fort Ripley. During his 13 years as a teacher Boyd instilled in his students his love of history.
Although he loved teaching, he felt he could positively influence more students in administration, so Boyd continued his education at Mankato State University where he took night and summer classes and finished his master’s in 1976 and specialist degree in 1978, allowing him to become a superintendent.
He got his first superintendent post in Lamberton in 1978, where he worked for four years. While in Lamberton, they welcomed a son, Mack.
In 1982, Boyd and his family relocated to Walker. Boyd was the superintendent in Walker for 19 years. Boyd and his family loved living on the lake and enjoyed swimming, fishing and waterskiing. The four children all graduated during his tenure in Walker. Boyd and Ann enjoyed attending many sports and events at school and later received an award from the University of Minnesota-Morris for being “outstanding fans.”
Boyd retired from WHA in 2001 but decided to continue working at a career he enjoyed. This took him and Ann to River Falls, Wis., where he was the superintendent for another seven years until Boyd retired for the second time in 2008. Boyd and Ann moved back to Walker after his retirement where they still reside.
Boyd was asked to return to WHA in 2013 for an additional year when the school needed a temporary superintendent. He then retired for a third and final time. He was an educator for 44 years; 31 of those years were as superintendent of schools.
After retirement, Boyd enjoyed fishing and golfing. He and Ann also enjoyed traveling to Atlanta to see their son Todd and his family, spending time in Texas in the winter, spending time with family and watching all their grandchildren play sports. They continued to enjoy time on the lake.
Boyd is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann (Netland) McLarty; his four grown children, Lisa (Cy) Struss, Kari (Jeremy Busch) McLarty, Todd (Kris) McLarty and Mack (Tamara) McLarty; 10 grandchildren, Zach, Kiel and Rian (Lisa and Cy), Chase, Charlie, Addison and Megan (Todd and Kris), Cale, Colton and Brock (Mack and Tamara); brother, Bob (Michele) McLarty; sister Marlene McLarty; brother- and sister-in-law, Barry and Judy Reierson; and many family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Bethella (Outhwaite) McLarty; and in-laws Theodore and Bernice Tereau Netland.
Arrangements provided by Dennis Funeral Home Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn. (www.dennisfuneralhome.com)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.