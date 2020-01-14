Boyd McLarty, 76, of Walker, Minn., passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School in Walker. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the school.  

A full obituary will appear in the next edition.

Services provided by Dennis Funeral Home/Midwest Cremation Association of Walker, Minn. (www.dennisfuneralhome.com).

