Mary Pitzen has a secret strategy for making her annual Leech Lake ice-out guess — and this year she won the grand prize by choosing May 9.
Mary makes her guess in honor of her late sister, whose birthday is May 9. Depending on weather, she chooses either May 9 or, if it’s an early spring, April 9.
She’s been right three times now: May 9 in 2018 and April 9 in 2021. However in those years she won other prizes, not the grand prize of a kayak and paddle, donated by Walker Bay Dock.
This year Mary told her husband Steve that she was definitely going after that grand prize; and she was right. Her name was drawn at random from among 20 correct guesses. Way to go, Mary!
Congratulations go to the other 37 prize-winners who guessed either May 9 or the day before or after (May 8, May 10), until all prizes were awarded. You have until Labor Day Weekend to pick up the certificate needed to claim your prize, which are at the Pilot-Independent office, 408 Minnesota Ave.
And except for cases where grandparents, for example, coordinated entries for their entire out of town clan, the prizes must be claimed in person. If there’s a problem with this, let us know; we’re semi-flexible.
Once again: all prizes are final. No exchanges, no substitutions, no credits against other merchandise, no special orders, no cash value.
It’s been a long, hard winter, but that’s in the past. Let’s enjoy our all-too-brief spring and look forward to summer — and the 20th annual Leech Lake Ice-Out Contest, which commences March 1, 2023!
