The Cass County Board of Commissioners met Feb. 21 to hear American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications, the annual Sheriff’s report and additional county business.
Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided ARPA Phase III grant applications for board consideration. Each application was approved as follows: My Neighbor to Love Coalition, $7,500; City of Remer and Remer Ambulance, $50,000; Hackensack Game Changers Child Care, $108,000; Pine River-Backus Family Center, $54,874; Arvig Telephone Company, TDS Telecom, $30,610; Balsam Moon Preserve, $3,000; Northland Community Schools, $15,000.
Sheriff Bryan Welk provided the annual report for the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Welk reported that 2022 was a busy year with 19,568 Initial Complaint Reports, down 1,100 from 2021. However the number was average compared to pre-pandemic totals. Welk noted that 95 percent of 911 calls came from cell phones and that the highest volume of calls was between 3 and 9 p.m., peaking between 6 and 8 p.m.
Permit-to-carry applications continue to increase in 2022, when 366 permit applications and 1,077 permit to carry applications were processed. He reported a serious increase in overdose-related medical calls and deaths region-wide, mostly due to the use of fentanyl. The Sheriff’s Office responded to 113 medical-related overdose calls, with four resulting in death. He noted that Narcan/Naloxone, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, was administered on 117 calls in 2022.
In other business the Board:
Created a Committee of the Board for an ATV ordinance after increased activity over the past three years.
Approved the Board of Commissioners as the Chief Strategists when determining how opioid settlement funds are used.
Approved the Solid Waste Committee of the Board’s recommendation for total increases requested for both the Transfer Station and Recycling Bin agreements retroactive to January 1, for a projected increase of 25 percent or $80,000 in 2023, due to increasing fuel and container costs.
Heard a Cass County Economic Development Corporation update from Executive Director Mike Paulus who stated that pandemic-related economic repercussions are now somewhat normal as local economic conditions have returned.
Heard the Longville Area Subordinate Service District quarterly update.
Approved a request from Central Services Director Tom Buhl who reported that drywall replacement and repair for Deep Portage Environmental Learning Center, due to damage throughout the Center caused by ice dams, will require drywall removal, installation and painting.
Approved a contract presented by County Engineer Darrick Anderson for tree-clearing on the CSAH 70 project in East Gull Lake.
Approved the Leech Lake 200 Snowmobile Race along the water course with the Cass County Sheriff’s Department staffed for emergency purposes, after providing a hold harmless agreement.
Approved a land acquisition following Land Commissioner Mark Gossman’s report. The Land Department was contacted by Northern Waters Land Trust (NWLT) regarding a grant from the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council for acquisition of the 67-acre Wold property on Lake Leavitt. The NWLT will donate the property to Cass County to be managed as county forest land.
Scheduled a public hearing at the March 7 regular board meeting starting at 9 a.m. in the Commissioner’s Board Room for the second reading and final adoption of the County Land Use Ordinance.
Approved the 2023 Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) annual budget and updated AIS Prevention and Management Plan. Environmental Services Director Jeff Woodford and AIS Lake Technician Dana Gutzmann presented the 2022 AIS Report and 2023 budget.
The AIS program performed 24,920 inspections with 13,704 inspection hours (14,028 with the Outing decontamination station). AIS monitoring was conducted at 56 lakes and rivers, 67 public accesses and fishing piers, and 29 resorts and private harbors. Inspectors stopped 106 boats with drain plugs in, 66 boats with water/plants/mud attached, and eight boats with zebra mussels attached from entering lakes. They also performed water inspections for 25 major fishing tournaments hosted in Cass County.
