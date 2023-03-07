The Cass County Board of Commissioners met Feb. 21 to hear American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant applications, the annual Sheriff’s report and additional county business.

Cass County Administrator Josh Stevenson provided ARPA Phase III grant applications for board consideration. Each application was approved as follows: My Neighbor to Love Coalition, $7,500; City of Remer and Remer Ambulance, $50,000; Hackensack Game Changers Child Care, $108,000; Pine River-Backus Family Center, $54,874; Arvig Telephone Company, TDS Telecom, $30,610; Balsam Moon Preserve, $3,000; Northland Community Schools, $15,000.

