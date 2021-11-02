The Cass County Friends of Youth State Fair Scholarship Fund committee awarded $500 to 34 county 4-Hers this year to help defray their expenses for exhibiting at the State Fair and regional state competitions around the state.
Backus residents Barb Frederick and Leo and Sue Elyea, co-chairs of the committee, announced the amount of the fair scholarship awards financed by fundraising, including direct donations, and a June benefit golf tournament at Tianna Country Club at Walker.
“We again thank all the individuals, businesses and organizations who supported the fundraising this year,” Frederick said. “We were able to help 4-Hers with their expenses who won with projects at the country level who could attend the State Fair and additional state and regional competitions, held elsewhere because of COVID restrictions.” Dog and horse shows and some exhibits normally displayed in the 4H building — closed this year — were held elsewhere.
The three co-chairs, after holding the event for eight years, retired after completing this year’s fundraising. The Cass County Fair Board is creating new Friends of Youth Committee to continue the fundraising. Leo Elyea hopes someone would also come forward and continue to organize the golf tournament which was his responsibility.
The scholarships help pay for travel, lodging, meals and entry fees for a large variety of exhibits, including non-animal and livestock entries. Fees alone run well over $200, depending on the event. Additional significant costs include animal transportation, feed and tack supplies and gate admission for families and their children.
This was the eighth year of the golf tournament and fundraising organized by Frederick and the Elyeas and ninth for the accompanying fundraising. The three came up with the idea when they were concerned that many Cass County youth who won contests at the county level were unable to afford the expenses associated with the trip to St. Paul. Leo Elyea, an avid golfer, organized the golf tournament in addition to assisting with other donations. Frederick is a longtime county 4H coordinator, and Sue Elyea, with a history of county fair involvement, lending a valuable assist.
Supporting groups, businesses, organizations and individuals sponsored golf teams, purchased hole sponsorships and donated cash, prizes, advertising and other services to the golf tournament or made direct contributions to the fund. A record 21 teams entered the golf tournament, and that revenue along with donations helped more than triple the $6,000 donated to 4Hers in 2019, the last year the tournament was previously held.
Two media organizations and one veteran’s organizations assisted with publicity. Ed Delahunt of Delahunt Broadcasting donated thousands of dollars of advertising during the eight years on the company’s Park Rapids and Walker FM stations. Dave DeLost of the Pine Cone press donated the extra cost of color advertising. The Backus American Legion paid for all remaining advertising costs in the press and other publications.
