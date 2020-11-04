It was an unprecedented election day in Minnesota Tuesday. With the pandemic and record setting mail-in voting, the warm weather and larger voter turn out made for later results on election night across Cass County. 

Three Cass County Commissioner seats were up for election this year.  

District 5 encumbant Dick Downham lost to Rick Haaland 979 to 346. 

District 2 encumbant Bob Kangas defeated Edward Nelson 1,148 to 630 votes.

District 3 encumbant Jeff Peterson ran uncontested with 524 votes.   

