It was an unprecedented election day in Minnesota Tuesday. With the pandemic and record setting mail-in voting, the warm weather and larger voter turn out made for later results on election night across Cass County.
Three Cass County Commissioner seats were up for election this year.
District 5 encumbant Dick Downham lost to Rick Haaland 979 to 346.
District 2 encumbant Bob Kangas defeated Edward Nelson 1,148 to 630 votes.
District 3 encumbant Jeff Peterson ran uncontested with 524 votes.
