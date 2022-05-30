The Cass Soil and Water District (SWCD) was recently successful in obtaining a significant grant from the National Association of Conservation Districts for the Cass County Community Garden program.
Working with Cass County Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) Coordinator Simon Whitehead and local Master Gardeners, the Cass SWCD was able to secure a $48,000 grant for the eight community gardens in Cass County. The grant intends to promote natural gardening practices, which develop and grow healthy soil and clean water.
This would mean a deemphasis on tilling and bare soil and a new focus on promoting covering soil with straw, sawdust, mulch or using a cover crop such as clover. These practices protect the soil from erosion and unnecessary runoff, increase soil health, and encourage biodiversity and pollinator gardens.
In addition to the SHIP program and the Master Gardeners, Cass SWCD has enlisted the services of The Earth is Our Home Environmental Solutions Director Jim Etzel to deliver educational workshops, field days in the garden, school and youth programs, as well as a range of soil testing and bio-nutrient produce testing.
The grant is spread over a year starting this May. Direct any questions to swhitehe@umn.edu or contact the Cass SWCD at (218) 547-7241.
