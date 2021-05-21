A 27-year-old Cass Lake man has died of an apparent hit and run early Thursday morning just south of Highway 2.
Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said the sheriff’s office was dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive male individual laying in the road on Hubbard County Road 101, south of Highway 2. Upon arrival, emergency responders discovered the individual to be deceased.
Through investigation the victim was identified as Dominic Cloud. Investigators believe that Cloud was struck by a vehicle, and is the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
An investigation is ongoing by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the MN State Patrol, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the MN BCA. Anyone with information that may be related to this incident is asked to contact the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 732-3331.
