An adult man was shot early Sunday morning in Pike Bay Township in rural Cass Lake.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that at 5:57 a.m. the sheriff’s office and Leech Lake Tribal Police Department received 911 calls reporting weapon fire and a drive-by shooting incident at a residence.
Law enforcement immediately responded to the area of 164th Street NW. The investigation indicated that two residences had been hit by weapon fire, and that an adult male victim had been taken to Cass Lake Indian Health Services for treatment of a non life-threatening gunshot wound.
While officers were on scene, Cass County Dispatch received additional 911 calls reporting weapon fire and a possible shooting incident at a multi-unit housing facility in Cass Lake. Through the investigation and the caller’s information, a suspect vehicle was identified. The vehicle was located leaving the area and a short pursuit ensued. The vehicle left the roadway on Morning Star Lane NW and came to a stop.
Three occupants fled from the vehicle, but with the assistance of a Beltrami County K9 Unit, all three occupants — two adult males and a juvenile male — were taken into custody. Firearms were also recovered.
At the second reported shooting incident, the investigation indicates that no shots were fired, but entry was attempted on a housing unit causing property damage.
Sheriff Welk reports that due to multiple agencies quickly responding and working together, a successful and safe outcome was achieved, and there is no threat to public safety at this time.
Assisting on the scene and with the ongoing investigation were the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. Formal charges are pending and no other information is available for release at this time.
