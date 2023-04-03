Two juvenile males were taken into custody Thursday after a search following an incident in rural Cass Lake where it was reported they shot at two other juveniles.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that at 11:06 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting weapon fire with one person possibly shot in the area of 164th St NW in Pike Bay Township.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments