Two juvenile males were taken into custody Thursday after a search following an incident in rural Cass Lake where it was reported they shot at two other juveniles.
Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that at 11:06 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call reporting weapon fire with one person possibly shot in the area of 164th St NW in Pike Bay Township.
Deputies and officers from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department responded and located and met with two juvenile male victims and their families. The investigation indicated the two juveniles were traveling in a vehicle when they encountered two males on the roadway. The victims reported while inside their vehicle, they were shot at several times and several rounds of weapon fire struck their vehicle. No injuries were reported from the weapon fire.
Deputies and officers immediately set-up a perimeter of the area and began to search for the two suspects who reportedly fled the area on foot. After extensive searching of a large wooded area utilizing numerous officers, a K9 team, drones, ATVs and snowmobiles, the two suspects were taken into custody without incident, and weapons were recovered.
The investigation into the incident indicates that the juveniles were known to each other. The juveniles are being held at a Juvenile Detention Facility with formal charges pending.
During the incident, several nearby Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Offices and facilities, the Cass Lake Indian Health Services and educational facilities were advised of the situation. They put lockdown procedures into place until the situation was resolved.
Assisting on the scene and with the ongoing investigation was the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Leech Lake Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.