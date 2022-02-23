The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to four snowmobile crashes with injuries over President’s Day Weekend.
Last Thursday at 9:19 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Powers Township, rural Backus.. Responder arrived on scene and learned that a 66-year-old man from Sauk Rapids was operating a 2019 Arctic Cat when it rolled over and left the trail, injuring the operator. The patient was transported to a Brainerd hospital. Assisting on scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, Backus Fire and Rescue and North Memorial Ambulance.
Friday at 11:12 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury on the Old Grade Trail NE in Blind Lake Township, rural Pine River. Responders arrived on scene and found that a 33-year-old man from St. James was operating a 1997 Yamaha when it left the trail, injuring the operator. The patient was transported to a Brainerd hospital. Assisting on scene were Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office personnel and North Memorial Ambulance.
Saturday at 11:21 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury on the Bull Moose Trail near Hwy. 87 in Bull Moose Township, rural Backus. Responders arrived and found that a 54-year-old woman from Zumbrota was operating a 2006 Polaris when it left the trail, went into a deep ravine and collided with a large tree. The patient was treated at the scene and transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries. Assisting on scene were the Minnesota DNR, Backus Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
Saturday at 4:33 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury on a trail in Fairview Township, rural Brainerd. Responders arrived on scene and found that a 43-year-old man from Elk River was operating a 2012 Polaris when it left the trail, injuring the operator. The patient was treated on scene and transported to a Brainerd hospital. Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota DNR, Pillager Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch notes that in many of these incidents, speed was the main factor causing the machine to leave the trail and crash. Sheriff Burch encourages all operators to know and understand their machine and the trail they are riding on and not to exceed speed for the conditions or terrain encountered. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a significant number of snowmobiles recreating in the region this winter, due to excellent snow conditions and good weather.
Sheriff Burch asks all riders be aware of the Nisswa 100 snowmobile race to beheld Feb. 26-27, in the area, as well as the Frozen Four event to be on Gull Lake in both Crow Wing and Cass Counties. Significant snowmobile traffic will be present for both events, as well as recreational riders in the area. Please use extra caution if recreating in these areas during this time period.
