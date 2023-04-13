The Walker Public Library encourages you to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all it has to offer.
(The Walker Public Library is temporarily located on the lower level of American National Bank, 100 Highland Ave., until the new library is built.)
Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.
Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. The Walker Public Library offers a wide array of programs, classes, and resources, including storytime, book club, and both adult and youth reading challenges.
Libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs. The Walker Public Library supports our community with services such as public computers, wireless internet, printing and copying, and a wealth of information.
If you haven’t checked out the library lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate during National Library Week. Hear about plans for the new library building. Spin the prize wheel for free library treats and trinkets! Follow on Facebook and Instagram @WalkerPublicLibrary for information, education and entertainment.
