Voters in Cass County will choose a new sheriff in November to lead the law enforcement team for the next four years, with Chief Deputy Bryan Welk announcing his candidacy.
“It has been my privilege to help oversee the day-to-day operations of our 77-member staff of law enforcement professionals. Our team effort serves the people of Cass County well and because I want to continue our tradition of outstanding service to the people of Cass County, I am pleased to announce my candidacy to become the next sheriff of Cass County,” Welk said in a press release.
During his 24 years of law enforcement service in Cass County, Welk started as a dispatcher, then became a deputy in 2004. He was promoted to patrol sergeant and in 2019 to lieutenant. Welk has served as chief deputy since November 2021.
“The broad range of responsibilities and opportunities for leadership in these positions has provided me with a good blend of insight into the needs of our officers and staff, as well as the citizens we proudly serve each day,” Welk stated. “The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has a well-deserved reputation for innovative practices. As a law enforcement officer who has spent my entire career working for the people of Cass County, I am proud to be a part of this great agency.”
Welk pledges to continue the commitment to the best practices that are the foundation of current law enforcement efforts. “I pledge to support ongoing learning and the implementation of new best practices as they emerge. This commitment allows me to assure you that our team will always work to maintain your trust and ensure your confidence in our ability to meet your public safety needs,” he said. “I look forward to personally connecting with as many of you as possible during and after the campaign that lies ahead. Learning how we can serve you better will help all of us manage the ever-changing demands of our duty to serve you. I also invite you to check in with us at our website www.welkforsheriff.com and on Facebook as this exciting journey unfolds.”Welk said he is excited to begin the process of becoming the next sheriff. “As a highly qualified candidate, I humbly ask that you vote Welk for sheriff in the upcoming November 2022 election.”
