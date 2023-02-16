For some of us, the giddy excitement of a school field trip to the museum is a treasured memory. We remember what it was like to walk underneath towering dinosaur skeletons, to discover what electrical currents look like, to build teetering contraptions with our hands, and to climb through mazes of tunnels and ladders. We were able to carry forward the feelings of wondrous inner-child awe because of the opportunities we were provided as children. Without a doubt, learning through multi-sensory play-filled experiences is long lasting, essential to learning and health development, and should be afforded for every child.  That is where children’s museums come in.  

Children’s museums across Minnesota exist because the power of play is invaluable when it comes to early childhood learning and brain development.  Children’s museums understand that play, like a workout for the brain, builds and strengthens the brain’s prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain that acts as the problem solver, creator, social-emotional behavior moderator, and plan-maker. According to data from the NCES Early Childhood Longitudinal Study, children who visited a museum during kindergarten had higher achievement scores in reading, mathematics, and science in third grade than children who did not. The evidence continues to grow that play is the best way for children to learn and flourish, which is why every region of Minnesota has its own children’s museum or is working to establish one right now.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments