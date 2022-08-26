One of the most pressing problems facing northern Minnesota residents and the natural environment we cherish will be discussed at the Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack Oct. 8.
The day-long forum, entitled “The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota,” will feature a morning keynote address by Jessica Hellmann, Ph.D., a nationally recognized scholar and leader in climate change and climate change adaptation research. This type of research focuses on the adjustments societies can make to limit or adapt to the negative effects of climate change.
After lunch, a panel of local leaders will consider the future of our spectacular forests. Meredith Cornett, Ph.D., with the Duluth office of The Nature Conservancy; Keith Karnes, Forestry Director, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; and Mark Gossman, professional forester and Cass County Land Commissioner, will lead that discussion. The day’s program will conclude with a tour of Deep Portage’s net zero carbon campus and its many alternative energy installations including multiple styles of solar arrays, a wind turbine, and biomass heat systems. The tour will be led by Norm Moody, B.A., M.F., member of the Deep Portage Foundation Board of Directors and former Cass County Land Commissioner.
Information about the climate change related services offered by several local profit and non-profit businesses and organizations will also be on site. There will be plenty of time for those attending to join in this important conversation. Check in will take place from 9 until 10:15 a.m. and the forum is scheduled to conclude at 4 p.m.
Seating is limited and reservations are required by Oct. 1. The event fee is $10 per adult and includes a catered lunch. Anyone under 21, or currently enrolled as a college student, can attend free of charge but will still need to make a reservation. Register over the phone by calling (218) 682-2325 or online at www.deep-portage.org/public-programs
The forum is sponsored by the Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America and Deep Portage Learning Center.
Through the exploration of woods, water, and wildlife, Deep Portage Learning Center prepares and inspires learners of all ages to sustain and celebrate our natural world. Each year, Deep Portage offers a variety of programs including school field trips and summer camps. Eleven miles of hiking trails are open year-round for birding, hiking, and skiing.
Jack Fitzgerald is secretary of the Board of Directors at Deep Portage Learning Center.
