One of the most pressing problems facing northern Minnesota residents and the natural environment we cherish will be discussed at the Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack Oct. 8.

The day-long forum, entitled “The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota,” will feature a morning keynote address by Jessica Hellmann, Ph.D., a nationally recognized scholar and leader in climate change and climate change adaptation research. This type of research focuses on the adjustments societies can make to limit or adapt to the negative effects of climate change.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments