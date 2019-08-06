BEMIDJI — Motorists on Highway 371 just south of Walker can expect short term delays, and lane shifts as construction begins at Shingobee Island Monday.
This is a cooperative project is between MnDOT and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Construction is expected to last through September.
Construction will include:
• Grading and resurfacing
• Construction of left turn lanes
• Striping for safety improvements.
MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.
Join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics. https://www.facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest/
For a complete list of projects for 2019, please visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d2
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.