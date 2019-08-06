BEMIDJI — Motorists on Highway 371 just south of Walker can expect short term delays, and lane shifts as construction begins at Shingobee Island Monday.

This is a cooperative project is between MnDOT and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. Construction is expected to last through September.

Construction will include:

• Grading and resurfacing

• Construction of left turn lanes

• Striping for safety improvements.

 

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

