Round five of the Cor PowerSports series took teams to Walker for the Leech Lake 200 Feb. 25-26.
Originally this race was scheduled to be a terrain race across the ditches of Walker and the surrounding area but due to rain rapid melting in the weeks leading up to the race, the race was moved onto Leech Lake. The course was a 25-mile unplowed ice course making for some rough high speed racing action.
All classes excluding the Pro and Semi Pro division ran a two day merged time format with Pro and Semi Pro running qualifiers and finals. The first race of the weekend was the Sport Stock, Vet 30+, Junior 14-17, Masters 50+, Classic, and Junior 14-17 Girls classes. These classes ran two laps (50 miles each day).
The Sport Stock class was a tight battle after day one with the top four finishers all timing in within one minute of each other. Clocking in first was Adam Brandt (51:59.838) after day one.
Race two on the day was the one lap Pro Open and Semi Pro Improved qualifiers with the Junior 10-13 and 10-13 Girls classes running their day one lap. The top six Pros all timed in within one minute of each other.
Abe Olson set a blistering lap on his Arctic Cat at 23:43.964, while in the Semi Pro Improved class, Cooper Kangas set the fast time on his Ski-Doo (24:44.825).
In the Pro Factory Women’s division, Gabby Hallstrom held a 26.939 second lead over Savannah Landrus making this class one to watch.
Race four was jam packed with Sport Improved Stock, Expert 600 Limited, Masters 40+, and Pro Vet 35+. The Sport Improved class had a battle heating up after day one with Keagen Houser leading Oliver Olson by only 6.225 seconds.
In the Pro Vet 35+ class, Jon Arneson leads Craig Ritzinger by only 6.814 seconds making that class another one to watch.
Race five was the Semi Pro Improved two-lap final. This final was run as a timed race due to the rough track conditions. Racers got the green flag 10 seconds apart and they were off.
After lap one, Boe Bunke had the fastest time clocking in at 24:14.820. On lap two, the Polaris rider of Bunke stayed consistent, running only three seconds slower than lap one on an even rougher course. His second lap time was a 24:17.895 which was almost two minutes faster than his competition.
Overall, Boe Bunke came out with the win with a total time of 48:32.715 on his Polaris. In second 3 minutes 48.764 seconds back was Derick Krug (52:21.479), and in third was Evan Peppel 4 minutes 4.180 back (52:36.895) making it an all Polaris podium.
The last race on the schedule was the four lap 100 mile Pro Open final. This race was run as a timed event as well with a mandatory fuel stop before lap three.
After 100 miles of racing, Marshall Busse clinched his first Pro career win with a total time of 1 hour 39 minutes 57.012 seconds.
Race One on the second day got the green flag and went to battle. After another 50 miles of racing, times were merged together to determine overall class winners.
In the Sport Stock class, Keagen Houser took the win with a time of 1 hour 43 minutes 11.427 seconds on Arctic Cat.
In the Vet 30+ class, Adam Brandt took the win at 1 hour 43 minutes 11.471 seconds on his Arctic Cat.
In the Junior 14-17 class, Elliott Clark took the win his Arctic Cat with a time of 1 hour 48 minutes 12.090 seconds.
In the Masters 50+ class, Mike Carver took the win on his Arctic Cat with a time of 1 hour 50 minutes 36.574 seconds.
In the Classic class, Ryan Derrick took the win on his Polaris with a time of 1 hour 51 minutes 6.019 seconds.
In the Junior 14-17 Girls, Katie Clark took the win with a time of 2 hours 3 minutes.
Race two was the Pro Factory Stock and the Semi Pro Factory Stock qualifiers along with the Junior 10-13 and 10-13 Girls day two lap. After a quick 25 miles, Pro Open winner, Marshall Busse clocked in fastest with a time of 23 minutes 38.453 seconds.
In the Semi Pro Stock class, Boe Bunke was the top qualifier with a time of 24 minutes 48.860 seconds.
In the Junior 10-13 class, Rielly Clark took over on day two and took the overall win with a time of 56:50.038.
In the Junior 10-13 Girls class, Reese Novacek took the win (also taking fourth in the boys class) on her Polaris with a time of 58 minutes 38.366 seconds.
In Heat four the Pro Factory Women had a tight battle going after day with Hallstrom able to pick up her first career Pro Factory Women’s win on her Ski-Doo with a time of 56 minutes 28.607 seconds.
The Trail class was run in heat three with Adam Brandt taking the win on his Arctic Cat with a time of 56 minutes 47.633 seconds.
In race four of the day, the Sport Improved Stock, Expert 600 Limited, Masters 40+, and Pro Vet 35+ classes ran their last 100 miles. In the Sport Improved class, Keagen Houser was able to keep his lead and take the win on his Arctic Cat with an overall time of 1 hour 44 minutes 58.847 seconds.
In the Expert 600 Limited class, Elliot Clark took his second win of the weekend on his Arctic Cat with a time of 1 hour 51 minutes 37.672 seconds
In the Masters 40+ class, Mike Carver took another win on the weekend on his Arctic Cat with a time of 1 hour 24 minutes .320 seconds.
Next was scheduled to be the Semi Pro Stock final but the crew decided to run the Semi Pro Stock and Pro Stock classes together as separate finals. The Pro Sleds got the green flag one sled at a time 10 seconds apart running four laps with a mandatory fuel stop. Then 10 minutes later, the Semi Pro sleds got the green flag 10 seconds apart only running two laps. Sleds left in their qualifying order with Marshall Busse taking the green first for the Pro and Boe Bunke first for Semi Pros. These finals were both run as timed races.
Bunke was able to claim his second win on the weekend and back-to-back on the year with a total time of 49 minutes 36.975 seconds.
Zach Herfindahl was able to find a new level of speed the second half of the race to earn himself another win on the year with a total time of 1 hour 36 minutes 34.445 seconds in his Arctic Cat.
Recap by Emily Pearl Photography, and provided by COR Powersports
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.