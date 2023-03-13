Brandon Wolter of Walker (#107) raced in the Semi Pro Improved Stock Division and took fifth place. He also finished sixth in the Semi Pro Factory 600.
Photo submitted

Round five of the Cor PowerSports series took teams to Walker for the Leech Lake 200 Feb. 25-26.

Originally this race was scheduled to be a terrain race across the ditches of Walker and the surrounding area but due to rain rapid melting in the weeks leading up to the race, the race was moved onto Leech Lake. The course was a 25-mile unplowed ice course making for some rough high speed racing action.

