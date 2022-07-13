Naming rights for the Walker Public Library were made official at the July 5 city council meeting when the council approved a pledge agreement after Dale and Harriet Jones, who attended the meeting, donated $1 million for the new library.
Councilor Jim Senenfelder praised the Joneses for their donation. “This is really huge. It won’t be forgotten.”
The 20 or so people attending the meeting showed their appreciation by applauding the Joneses.
Harriet Jones told the council that when they were discussing their retirement funds with their family, it was granddaughter Amy (Duchesneau) Efta, who said, “Grandma and Grandpa, why don’t you give it to the library,” which drew aahs from those attending.
Mayor Annie McMurrin also thanked them. “We’ve been working on this for 12 years,” she added.
Dale Jones said the library is so important to a community. “A library is important to everybody. A library is so wonderful for keeping kids off the streets,” he said. “We love Walker.”
The other agenda item that drew considerable discussion concerned Walker Bay Live and whether the city was going to allow Moondance and two Walker restaurants to serve food and beverages at six outdoor concerts in the city park in July and August.
Walker Bay Live was scheduled to be held in the city park last Thursday, but once the council voted down a request for Moondance and Walker Bay Live to have a food and beverage stand in the park, the location was moved to Moondance.
Councilors Senenfelder and Mary Beth Hansen voted in favor to have Moondance and Walker Bay Live provide food and beverage in the upper city park July 7, 28 and Aug. 4, with Councilors Gary Wilkening and Char Moore both voting no. Mayor McMurrin broke the tie, by saying “I have to say no. I want you to sit down together and to come up with a plan.”
The next motion to have Piggy’s and Wilbur’s provide food and beverages in the upper park July 14, 21 and Aug. 11 was also voted down by a 3-2 vote.
The 30-minute discussion that preceded the vote included comments from three Walker restaurant owners, Kristin Holly of Walker Bay Live and a couple audience members who spoke in support of the event.
The concern by one of the restaurant owners who spoke, was that other restaurants and bars were not given the opportunity and are losing business.
“I like Walker Bay Live. I think it’s good for the community. Changes tonight would be kind of like changing the rules of a basketball game in the middle of the game. Do things need to happen to possibly tweak the permit process or the ordinances, or maybe get more businesses involved? Probably, if they want to be involved,” Senenfelder said. “But I’m not sure tonight is the time to do that. We’ve set a precedent on other things. We’re into the season already. It would be like telling the Legion Riders we’re not going to close down the street in front of the Legion so they could have their ride. I don’t support changing the rules.”
Councilor Gary Wilkening, who was attending virtually, said he could see both sides to this, and agreed with Senenfelder that the city shouldn’t be talking about something that was resolved months ago.
“I just find it problematic moving forward setting that precedent.”
“I’m not sure we make a decision tonight to ban what we have been doing and to proceed as we have been doing. We should research it, and if we think we need changes, change it for the next season,” Senenfelder continued. “Our park application allows for commercial food trucks, vending in the park.”
The three restaurant owners who spoke in order were Brandi Ringle of Benson’s, Erin Haefele of Green Scene and Theresa Bilben of Village Square. Each of them did not object to Walker Bay Live, but they expressed concern as city taxpayers that they not only have to pay their staff, only have only a short few weeks in the summer to make money that will carry them over through the winter and that Thursday night is not the best night.
“Offering food and drink [at an event] within the city limits is hurting restaurants and bars. It’s affecting them,” said Haefele. “We love the event, just not the food and drink.”
Bilben agreed, adding that when Walker Bay Live started in 2019 their business “was dead on Thursday. In 2020 that business came back and in 2021 it was crazy busy. This year it is so noticeably [down] we let staff go,” she said. “We have a short time frame in the summer to make our whole entire year’s profit. Starting Nov. 1 we start going in the hole.”
Holly appeared to be blindsided by the comments and asked why no one has ever come to her about this before. “We would love to have pizza at Walker Bay Live. Come to the table and talk about it.”
She also spoke in favor of having other restaurants participate or having Walker Bay Live at Green Scene.
The funds from food and drink sold at the first two events went to two non-profits — the women’s shelter at the Akeley Regional Community Center and the Walker Area Food Shelf.
The schedule for the next five outdoor concerts is Thursday and July 21 in the Walker City Park, July 28 at Trapper’s Landing, Aug. 4 at Bluewater Lodge Beach House and Aug. 11 at Mustang Sally’s. (See ad on page 3A for complete schedule along with performers).
In other city business:
City Administrator Hope Fairchild told the council the city is still accepting applications for two residents of Walker and one area resident within the Walker Area Joint Fire Department Service District on the Airport Advisory Board, and one Walker resident on the Cemetery Advisory Board.
The city received the following email praising DMV staff.
“I just wanted to let you know that the person who assisted us this morning … was so helpful and pleasant to work with. We don’t know her name but she did a great job! Thank you! Also, we were impressed with the person working in the other window. She was dealing with a disgruntled and vocal individual and handled it calmly and in such a kind manner. She did an awesome job of keeping the man calm as she worked through the issue,” the email said.
Approved the consent agenda that included Planning Commission Board of Adjustments, Park Advisory Board, Library Advisory Board, Public Works and Walker Area Joint Fire Department meeting minutes, sales tax receipts, Cass County Property Tax Statement and Remittance, membership renewal to the Minnesota Association of Small Cities. The monthly police report had two arrests, 16 investigations, 36 dispatch calls, two accidents, three traffic stop citations and 42 traffic stop warnings. There were also letters from the Minnesota State Demographer on 2021 population data and another from Otto Ringle thanking the council for hiring someone to maintain the rock garden while also stating his concern that the city is not interested in reviving the Art and Culture Board.
Approved transfer of $600.11 from general account fund to Legion Abatement Fund for August abatement payment to Spencer Ross Legion Post 134.
Approved transfer of the 2021 liquor store profit allocations as listed in the council packet.
Accepted donation of $7,000 from Shingobee Township for maintenance to Evergreen Cemetery.
Approved payment of $345,567.54 to Minnesota Public Facilities Authority for loan repayments due on G.O. bonds.
Approved payment of $23,450 to Miller McDonald for audit and preparation of financial documents for the 2021 audit related to federal awards.
Approved donation of $500 to Initiative Foundation.
Discussed the State’s new liquor license statute and new fee.
Approved temporary on-sale liquor license for Walker Area Joint Fire Department at Fire Hall Aug. 19.
Approved application from Portage Brewing for small brewer off-sale 128 ounces per day. There may be an additional fee that Portage Brewing may have to pay.
Approved temporary on-sale liquor license for Portage Brewing Oct. 1 in the Arvig parking lot.
Approved Policy No. 03-2022, consideration of Proclamation and Resolutions Policy.
Approved the updated police chief job descriptions.
Approved advertising for police chief through the month of August at a starting salary of $75,400 plus a 3 percent increase after a successful completion of a six-month probationary period.
Approved paying Police Chief Wayne Tennis overtime for any time worked over 84 hours up to $5,000 total while he is working extra hours during search for another patrol officer. The city currently has two full-time officers.
Approved the Planning Commission Board of Adjustments meeting minutes for May 31.
Approved a lot split into an east and west tract at 401 Lake May Road with stated conditions.
Approved vacation of the alley running west and east from Minnesota Avenue to Walker Bay Boulevard, north of parcels 96-351-1120 and 96-351-1110, and south to parcels 96-351-0950 and 96-351-1030. The alley is to the east of Summit Avenue, crossing to the other side of Minnesota Avenue, with the condition that an easement be granted if utilities must be place in the future. This action was done by the council to clean up some unused properties and giving it back to adjacent land owners.
Approved application for a vacation/short-term rental at 801 Front Street through an interim use permit, contingent upon a passed inspection after construction is completed.
Approved Library Advisory Board meeting minutes for May 17.
Approved the Park Advisory Board meeting minutes for May 24.
Directed the Park Board to come up with a plan that includes location and skating times if the city is going to take over the management and employment of the outdoor skating rink.
Wilkening didn’t know if this is a wise idea with Public Works understaffed and no plan in place. It was estimated at 40 hours or more per week to man the rink.
Approved the Kennedy family to use the lower city park July 23 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for about 20 people. Clean-up is expected to take only 30 minutes.
Approved the Joanne Tidd Memorial in the lower city park Aug. 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. for about 25 to 50 people. Set-up will start at noon and clean-up completed by 4:30 p.m.
Approved the purchase of new pumps and a control panel at $43,360 from Minnesota Pump Works for the lift stations.
Approved replacing portions of the sidewalk and parking lot in front of City Hall and Walker Bay Spirits. The sidewalk work will be completed by LLB Concrete for $2,800 and parking lot by Northern Paving for $11,325.
Approved purchase and installing a mini split air conditioning unit at $2,475 from Andrews P&H Inc.
Approved closing Fifth Street between Front Street and Michigan Avenue from 8 a.m. Nov. 25 to noon Nov. 27 for Festival of Lights.
Approved placing 24 cones and four barricades for street closures on Fifth Street between Front Street and Michigan Avenue Nov. 25-27 for Festival of Lights.
Approved closing Fifth Street North and South between Minnesota Avenue and Front Street just past Wilbur’s Sept. 9 at midnight until Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. for Ethnic Fest.
Approved closing Sixth Street from Minnesota Avenue to Front Street and sidewalk for Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters’ annual Fall Classic Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. to Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.
Approved reconstruction of sections A and B downtown alleys to be included in the Northwest Area Project and complete section C alleys during 371 reconstruction for street and drainage improvements.
Approved paying Ulteig $3,595 for the downtown alley improvement preliminary engineering report work.
