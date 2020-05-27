The world as we know it has certainly changed in just a short time and now meetings are being held in alternative formats. We hope you will be able to join us this Friday for not only the first Association of Cass County Lakes (ACCL) meeting of the season, but the first ACCL virtual meeting.
Below is the sign-in/call-in information:
Audience Log-in URL: https://www.anymeeting.com/784-123-928
Dial-in Number: 706-913-1155
Attendee PIN: 784-123-928#
We have a full agenda with the main item being information on the launch of the Up the Creek Meats pilot to connect lake associations directly with Cass County farmers. At this online meeting you can begin to establish a relationship with the farmers to order high-quality food directly from them. If you value clean waters, then buy food directly from farmers that protect waters.
Be healthy, safe, well, and “see” you on Friday.
