Despite un-springlike weather, Earth Day, April 22, was the perfect day to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Portage Conservation Reserve and Learning Center east of Hackensack

Fending off snow flurries and chilly winds, around 250 guests crowded into the sprawling outdoor education center on the shores of Big Deep and Portage lakes for a day of reminiscing, recognition and laughter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments