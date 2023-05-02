Despite un-springlike weather, Earth Day, April 22, was the perfect day to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Deep Portage Conservation Reserve and Learning Center east of Hackensack
Fending off snow flurries and chilly winds, around 250 guests crowded into the sprawling outdoor education center on the shores of Big Deep and Portage lakes for a day of reminiscing, recognition and laughter.
In 1949, Cass County forester and future Land Commissioner Fay Harrington was evaluating timber on tax-forfeit county land in the area. He realized the potential for better timber management practices and environmental education on the scenic, hilly, heavily-timbered but sparsely-populated area dotted with lakes and ponds.
“He wanted to show that you could be an environmentalist and still use the resources,” Fay’s daughter, Lynne Harrington Blomgren, recalled in a 2013 interview for Deep Portage’s 40th anniversary. “You didn’t have to be a preservationist who didn’t ever want to cut down a tree.”
Lynne is a former chair and current vice-chair of the Deep Portage Foundation Board.
Milling with the 50th anniversary crowd were Deep Portage’s new Executive Director Lindsey Bjorklund and former Executive Director Dale Yerger, who retired in 2022 after 25 years. Yerger returned from his current home in southern Vermont for the celebration.
Other out-of-state guests came from Colorado, Michigan, Washington, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
Also in attendance were Foundation President Josh Sweet, secretary Jack Fitzgerald, treasurer Jerry Lamon and dozens of others who have had major roles in Deep Portage’s success. Fitzgerald created a 50-year timeline showing pivotal events in Deep Portage’s history, which was posted on walls outside the Great Hall, where presentations were made in mid-afternoon
“The Ikes were with Fay [Harrington] every step of the way in creating this wonderful facility,” Fitzgerald declared at a mid-afternoon presentation in the Great Hall.
“It’s so fun to pull off [this celebration], even though it snowed,” added Lynne Harrington. “We also are celebrating Dale Yerger, who led Deep Portage for 25 years. And now he is handing over the reins to a very capable crew.”
After receiving a standing ovation, Yerger reminisced.
“More than half a million school kids have come through ... in 50 years,” he reflected, as he named many people who were involved in and responsible for Deep Portage’s success but have now passed on.
“They are here in spirit.”
Yerger added a “shout-out to a dynamic woman” — Lynn Harrington Blomgren — “who has carried her father’s torch for 18 years.”
Yerger plans to stay in contact with Deep Portage to answer questions and provide archival knowledge.
Other activities throughout the day included expo tables; trail cam videos showing the Reserve’s wildlife; guided tours and hikes (some canceled due to weather); a fundraising raffle of numerous items; and live music by The Soul Shack.
Bjorkland said raffle proceeds of $2,800 and another $850 in general donations will support Deep-Portage educational programming.
From the start, Deep Portage has been all about the land.
Throughout the 60s and mid-1970s, Harrington and many others organized, made presentations, quashed rumors and gathered support. On May 1, 1973, the Cass County Board of Commissioners set aside 6,100 plus acres of tax-forfeited land (now 6,307 acres) near Big Deep and Portage Lakes “as a future site for the establishment of a conservation education center where the various aspects of conservation could be taught to school-age children or other interested persons and the remaining area [to] be managed for timber production and wildlife ...”
In April 1975 a feasibility study recommended how to develop the Deep-Portage project. The Deep Portage Foundation was created the following August to support the project and raise funds.
In 1978 the Interpretive Center was built, opening in 1979. Four years later, fundraising began for Phase II, the $1.5 million Resource Heritage Center with classrooms, residential dorms, kitchen and dining to accommodate 100 students.
Around 1986, action by the Minnesota Legislature directly affected Deep Portage’s future by mandating environmental education curriculum units for elementary schools. Soon Deep Portage was the destination of choice for dozens of school districts and thousands of school kids and teachers from Minnesota and beyond.
In 1993 Deep Portage’s environmental education curriculum was accredited by the North Central Association of Schools and Colleges. In 1997 Yerger became executive director.
In 1998, Phase 3, a $4 million addition to the Resource Heritage Center, doubled capacity to 200, with more dorm space, classrooms, a 30-foot high climbing wall and Great Hall meeting room. The addition was completed in 2000.
Looking ahead, Executive Director Bjorklund said the focus is “getting back on our feet after the COVID pandemic, transitioning new folks into nearly all leadership positions, and systems and technology updates.”
During COVID, Deep Portage was essentially closed from March 2020 to May 2021; ran limited capacity summer camps in 2021; and reopened for the 2021-22 school year but with fewer schools and students. With no school groups, the revenue stream took a major hit.
“We are fortunate to have extraordinary donors, many who stepped up to support us at a time when we were not able to host groups,” Bjorklund went on. “We also hosted safe outdoor public programs with free-will donations to provide important outdoor time and keep Deep Portage relevant in the community.
“We can’t provide amazing outdoor education opportunities without the generosity of donors!”
The current 2022-23 school year is seeing student numbers very close to those in pre-COVID 2018-19. The majority of schools that came to Deep Portage, pre-COVID, have returned plus several new school groups.
One of Deep Portage’s strategic objectives has been to strengthen connections with the local community.
“We are looking forward to hosting new community events in the future,” Bjorklund announced. “Additionally, in partnership with the Izaak Walton League and Cass County, we also have created a hiking trail in a recently designated pine stand preserve. Be sure to look for brand-new interpretive signage along that trail in the next year.”
Deep Portage Conservation Reserve and Learning Center may be 50 years old, but it’s also 50 years young. Reinventing. Updating. Expanding. More to learn. More to explore.
