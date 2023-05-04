Anglers who intend to release any of the fish they catch can boost the chances those fish will survive by following best practices for catch and release.

• Plan fishing trips around the weather and the species, keeping in mind that cold and cool water fish such as brown and brook trout, and walleye and northern pike, might experience more stress during hot weather. Then choose the right tackle for the job and avoid “playing” a fish too long — land it quickly to reduce the buildup of lactic acid in the body.

