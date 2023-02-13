The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages well owners, high-capacity water appropriators and water suppliers to apply for reimbursement of costs associated with the resolution of well interferences that occurred during the 2021 drought.

As part of a relief package to address impacts of the 2021 drought, the Minnesota Legislature provided funding to the DNR to reimburse people who paid for costs associated with restoring a water supply as a result of a well interference. A well interference happens when a high-capacity water user causes the water level in an aquifer to fall to a level that adversely affects the availability of water to shallower wells. Dry conditions in 2021 caused some high-capacity water appropriators to pump groundwater more frequently in some areas of the state, resulting in numerous well interferences.

