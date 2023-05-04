With a tragic start to the off-highway vehicle riding season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds all riders to make safety their top priority.

Recently, two 10-year-old riders and a 13-year-old rider died in OHV crashes. The Washington and Chisago county sheriffs’ offices are investigating the crashes. In the past six years, an average of 22 people each year have died in OHV crashes. In that same timeframe, the number of all-terrain vehicles registered in Minnesota has risen from 428,060 to 510,383.

