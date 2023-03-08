The first Leech Lake Ice-out Entry for 2023 arrived March 1 at 2:47 p.m., followed by the second at 2:50 p.m., and the third on March 2 at 7:45 a.m. And so it begins.
The weather on Meteorological Spring, which was March 1, reminded us that actual spring is NOT just around the corner or down the block. In fact it hasn’t even peeked over the horizon, no matter what the calendar says!
It was a day spent waiting for the wind and snow to subside; for snow plows to arrive; and spent measuring snow depths. 7.5 inches at my house, 10 inches at Dean’s house. (Sigh. )
Yet, even as I write this on March 6, we have apparently dodged another wet, slushy bullet. But March isn’t done with us, by a long shot!
So far about two dozen early birds have sent in their best guesses, while the rest of you are holding off until the very last minute. That’s your choice. Just don’t cut it too close, because WE ARE MERCILESS when it comes to the deadline, April 1, 11:59 p.m.
To reiterate, here are the rules:
Everyone is eligible to enter for a chance to win prizes large and small, starting with the Grand Prize, a kayak and paddle donated by Walker Bay Dock. One and all. Anybody. Everybody.
Send in your guess as to when Leech Lake’s ice will be gone. Just the date, not the hour of the day. We can’t be that precise.
This year the deadline is 11:59 p.m., just before midnight, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Yes, April Fool’s Day. Appropriate, nicht wahr? (That’s German for “not true?”)
And then we wait.
Entries can be hand-delivered at our office, 408 Minnesota Ave., Walker. But because the drop-dead-line is Saturday, April 1, your last chance to do this will be Friday, March 31 at 4 p.m. (we close early and we’re not open Saturdays.)
Faxes are acceptable. The Pilot’s fax number is (218) 547-3000, also no later than April 1, 11:59 p.m.
And then there’s good old snail-mail, also postmarked no later than April 1. Our address is Pilot-Independent, PO Box 190, Walker, MN 56484
Here’s the info to send:
Your name
Mailing address
Email address
Phone number (land line, cell)
Date that the ice will go out.
Yes, it sounds redundant, excessive, but we need all of the above so we can cross-check.
If you are notified that you are a winner, you can claim your prize at the sponsoring business no later than Labor Day Weekend.
But first ... Stop by the Pilot office in person and pick up the certificate to prove your winner-ship. Our generous sponsors don’t live under a rock and won’t hand over goods or services to just anyone who claims they won.
We will make exceptions when grandparents organize entries for their entire clan. And if you really need to deputize someone local because you live out of state, call Dean or Gail at (218) 547-1000 and we’ll work it out.
Remember, all prizes are final. No exchanges, no substitutions, no credits against other merchandise or services, no cash value, no special orders. Over the years, others have tried these weasel tactics. Didn’t work then, won’t work now. Just irritates the sponsors.
After all, it wasn’t like you paid to enter. If you win something you don’t like or can’t use, pass it along. Smile; say “Thank You,” just like mom and dad taught you.
Be sure to check the Pilot-Independent for the list of prizes. Sooner or later we’ll also publish the “Sweating Penguin” chart with ice out dates from 1936 to 2022.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.