The first Leech Lake Ice-out Entry for 2023 arrived March 1 at 2:47 p.m., followed by the second at 2:50 p.m., and the third on March 2 at 7:45 a.m. And so it begins.

The weather on Meteorological Spring, which was March 1, reminded us that actual spring is NOT just around the corner or down the block. In fact it hasn’t even peeked over the horizon, no matter what the calendar says!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments