Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is excited to announce that from Nov. 1-17 their Board of Directors along with The Initiative Foundation, Olson Construction Law, Sandy and Greg Lanzo and two anonymous donors, are offering a Challenge Match of $20,000 as part of Give to The Max Day.
Give to the Max Day, Nov. 17, is Minnesota’s Day of Giving, a day when thousands of donors across Minnesota will rally around their favorite charities by making gifts through GiveMN to increase the wellbeing of their communities.
A key role that Second Harvest plays across their region, which includes seven counties and two tribal nations, is that they care for the health and well-being of their community members most in need.
The picture of hunger across the region is a sobering picture and one that may surprise you. Currently, Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country and, in fact, the lowest in history. Yet, hunger continues to be a pressing issue for our neighbors in communities across the region: our kids, our seniors, and our hardworking families. Many people are working harder than ever and falling farther behind.
No one should have to go hungry. Yet one in 10 of our neighbors experience hunger. Experiencing hunger can mean not getting enough amounts of food or enough nutritious food. There’s a need for both.
The need for hunger relief has grown during the pandemic and with inflation. As costs increase, our neighbors facing hunger are making tough choices between putting food on the table and meeting other critical needs. When we work together to help people meet their nutritional needs, they can focus on meeting the rest.
Right now, people across north central Minnesota are bracing for a holiday of hunger but during Give to The Max Day your gift will have 2X the impact because of this Challenge Match.
Consider giving a gift to Second Harvest North Central Food Bank through Nov. 17 where every $10 you give doubles in value to provide nearly 80 meals for people facing hunger in your community.
