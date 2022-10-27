Give to the Max Day is Nov. 17.
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank is excited to announce that from Nov. 1-17 their Board of Directors along with The Initiative Foundation, Olson Construction Law, Sandy and Greg Lanzo and two anonymous donors, are offering a Challenge Match of $20,000 as part of Give to The Max Day.

Give to the Max Day, Nov. 17, is Minnesota’s Day of Giving, a day when thousands of donors across Minnesota will rally around their favorite charities by making gifts through GiveMN to increase the wellbeing of their communities.

